Kai Po Che child star and Maharashtra cricketer Digvijay Deshmukh realises 'IPL dream' as he lands gig with Mumbai Indians
Six years hence, little did the child star Digvijay Deshmukh, now all of 21, know that he would be picked at the IPL auction by Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh.
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MIZ Arunachal Pradesh drew with Mizoram
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MEG Goa beat Meghalaya by an innings and 8 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs SIK Puducherry beat Sikkim by an innings and 269 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs BIH Chandigarh drew with Bihar
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 26 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 84 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 29 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW Match Abandoned
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 107 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs SCO United Arab Emirates beat Scotland by 7 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA Scotland beat USA by 4 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 22nd, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Dec 26th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20Is, 2019 PHIW vs INAW - Dec 21st, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20Is, 2019 PHIW vs INAW - Dec 21st, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20Is, 2019 PHIW vs INAW - Dec 22nd, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs AND - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs HYD - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GUJ vs KER - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Citizenship Amendment Act protests LIVE Updates: Police not letting lawyers inside Dariyaganj station, claims lawyer; 40 detained after demonstration turns violent
-
Dabangg 3 movie review: Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey is no longer charming or funny - R.I.P. please, Robinhood?
-
A policeman, an inmate and prison-made technology: Rethinking how convicts can spend time in jail
-
Nitish Kumar asserts NRC has no place in Bihar, becomes first NDA ally to reject proposed move for nationwide citizen's register
-
Anand Mahindra to step down as Group chairman from 1 April 2020; to become non-executive chairman of home-grown auto major
-
Pakistan Bar Council slams Army for criticising judgment of special court against Pervez Musharraf in treason case
-
ISL 2019-20: Chennaiyin FC's first-half goal-fest sees them rise to eighth with victory over Southern rivals Kerala Blasters
-
Post of Chief of Defence Staff comes at a time of flux in military-civil relations, challenge will be identifying and plugging defence loopholes
-
Jharkhand’s groves of faith: How conservation schemes are protecting sarnas from developmental projects
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
New Delhi: Remember the shy little boy Ali, who used to love playing marbles and hit sixes for fun in the 2013 film 'Kai Po Che'?
It was reel life where Ali's character finally realises his coach Govind's dream in the backdrop of 2002 Gujarat riots and don India colours at the end of the film loosely adapted from Chetan Bhagat's novel 'Three Mistakes of My Life'.
Six years hence, little did the child star Digvijay Deshmukh, now all of 21, know that he would be picked at the IPL auction by Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh.
Mumbai Indias bought six players during IPL 2020 auctions. Image courtesy: Twitter @MIPaltan
"Yes, I am Digvijay and I acted as Ali in that movie Kai Po Che. But I was never an actor and always a cricketer. Now I am slowly realising my dream," Digvijay, who was rewarded by MI for his steady show for Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he got 9 wickets in seven games, told PTI during a chat.
As if to celebrate his maiden IPL call-up, Digvijay has also picked up six wickets and scored 83 in Maharashtra's second innings on his Ranji Trophy debut against Jammu and Kashmir.
While he recollected his time as a child actor and the instant popularity he got, he admitted that he never liked being branded as an actor.
"I had gone to play an U-14 school tournament in Mumbai and one of the ADs (assistant director) of the film selected me for audition and then I got the role. Everyone was very nice. I remember playing a lot of cricket with Sushant (Singh Rajput) and Rajkumar Rao. The character was somewhat like me, shy, reticent," Digvijay said.
However, there was something that made him angry.
"People would refer to me as an actor and I would be very angry. Mujhe gussa aata thaa. I did Kai Po Che because a lot of scenes were just about playing cricket. But staying outdoor for four months hampered my cricket and I didn't want that to happen ever again," Digvijay recollected.
"I got an opportunity to do a television commercial (advertisement) but I declined. My parents (father a school teacher and mother a homemaker) also supported me. I didn't want the focus to waver from the game," said the Pune based Digvijay, who has come up the ranks after playing for Maharashtra in the National U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy.
Ask him about his coaches, he said: "Right now, I am getting a lot of guidance from Surendra Bhave sir, our Ranji team coach. As far as my childhood coaches are concerned, there have been a few people who have helped me. If I name one particular, someone else might get annoyed."
He believes that his average speed is in the range of 132-134 kmph and he can swing the ball both ways.
"I have no preference. I have just played a Ranji Trophy game and I want to play across all formats for my state team," he said.
However, the only thing that he was cagey about was talking about his trials and selection for Mumbai Indians.
"I can't talk about Mumbai Indians for the next two months as that's an instruction from the franchise. Please excuse me on that front," the shy young man said.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 20, 2019 23:22:36 IST
Also See
My life-changing IPL auction: 'Kaahan se kaahan pohoch gaya,' reminisces Nathu Singh about day Mumbai Indians bought him for Rs 3.2 crore
My life-changing IPL auction: 'I literally went blank', Varun Chakravarthy recalls the day KXIP bought him for Rs 8.4 crore
My life-changing IPL auction: 'Still feels like a dream', Krishnappa Gowtham recalls the day Rajasthan Royals paid Rs 6.2 crore for him