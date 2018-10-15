First Cricket
Kabul Zwanan's Hazratullah Zazai smashes six sixes in an over against Balkh Legends in Afghanistan Premier League

Hazratullah Zazai is the fifth player in the history of the game after Sir Garfield Sobers, Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs and Yuvraj Singh to smashes six sixes in an over.

Press Trust of India, October 15, 2018

Afghanistan batsman Hazratullah Zazai achieved one of the rare feats in the game of cricket when he smashed six sixes in an over during an Afghanistan Premier League (APL) Twenty 20 match here on Sunday.

Playing for Kabul Zwanan, the 20-year-old produced a whirlwind 12-ball half-century against the Balkh Legends.

Hazratullah Zazai scored a 12-ball 50. Twitter APLT20

Left-arm spinner Abdullah Mazari was the bowler who bore the brunt of Hazratullah's fury. Abdullah went on to concede 37 runs in the over, thanks to a wide.

Only Sir Garfield Sobers, Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs and Yuvraj Singh have managed the feat in the history of the game.

Hazratullah is the second man after Yuvraj to do it in a Twenty20 match.

Yuvraj had hit six sixes off a Stuart Broad over to move to a 12-ball half-century.

Hazratullah, Yuvraj and West Indies' superstar Chris Gayle too has managed a half-century in only 12 balls.

However, Hazratullah's feat came in a losing cause as Kabul Zwanan lost to Balkh Legends by 21 runs, chasing a stiff 245-run target.

Gayle had hammered 80 off 48 balls for Balkh Legends and his innings included as many as 10 sixes. His team scored 244 for six in 20 overs while Zwanan managed 223 for seven.

