First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Trans-Tasman Trophy | 2nd Test Dec 26, 2019
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 247 runs
WI in IND | 3rd ODI Dec 22, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
Trans-Tasman Trophy Jan 03, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 03, 2020
SA vs ENG
Newlands, Cape Town
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Justice Deepak Verma appointed as Delhi and District Cricket Association Ombudsman in Annual General Meeting

A DDCA release stated that all the members unanimously passed all the resolutions and agendas but sources in the controversy-plagued cricket body informed that the AGM had its share of drama

Press Trust of India, Dec 29, 2019 16:58:36 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Sunday appointed Justice (Retd) Deepak Verma as its new Ombudsman during its Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Justice Deepak Verma appointed as Delhi and District Cricket Association Ombudsman in Annual General Meeting

Representational photo. Image credit: Twitter/@delhi_cricket

A DDCA release stated that all the members unanimously "passed all the resolutions and agendas" but sources in the controversy-plagued cricket body informed that the AGM had its share of drama.

"Honourable Justice Deepak Verma (Retd) was appointed as the new Ombudsman by the members," the DDCA release said.

"There were five agendas for the meeting — the passing of annual accounts, the appointment of statutory auditors, the reappointment of retiring directors, adoption of new articles and appointment of Ombudsman," it added.

Braving the chilling cold, members came in large numbers for the AGM, including former treasurer Narinder Batra and SP Bansal.

It was also learnt that the DDCA could have its new president in January.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 29, 2019 16:58:36 IST

Tags : Cricket, Deepak Verma, Delhi And District Cricket Association, Narinder Batra, SP Bansal, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all