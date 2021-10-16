'Just what the Doctor ordered': Twitter reacts to news that Rahul Dravid could be next India head coach

As reports emerge that Rahul Dravid can be the next head coach of the Indian cricket team, reactions have begun pouring in from the cricketing fraternity.

According to media reports, Dravid will be appointed as head coach of the Indian men's cricket team post the 2021 T20 World Cup, for a period of two years.

Dravid is currently heading the NCA in Bengaluru and wanted to continue in his current role. He also declined the earlier offers to coach the senior national team but BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah have managed to convince him to take the charge of the side till the 2023 ODI World Cup. He was also the coach of the India side that recently toured Sri Lanka for the ODI and T20I series

Former England captain Michael Vaughan reacted positively to the news, saying that “the rest of the world better beware,” if the rumours hold true.

If it’s true Rahul Dravid is to be the next Indian coach I think the rest of the world better beware … ! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 15, 2021

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer also reacted to the speculation, saying that while earlier rumours said Dravid was staying on at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), reports now suggest he would be the next coach. Jaffer joked that the change happened because “Lord Shardul blew candles on his birthday cake wishing to be coached by Rahul bhai”.

Till yesterday news reports were saying Rahul Dravid was going to stay at the NCA. Yet early morning news broke of him becoming India coach. So what happened around midnight? My best guess is Lord Shardul blew candles on his birthday cake wishing to be coached by Rahul bhai 😊 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 16, 2021

Similarly, others from the Indian cricket fraternity also welcomed the possibility of Dravid becoming the next India head coach.

Best news to hear is #RahulDravid will be Head Coach for #TeamIndia

Wishing best luck#Coach pic.twitter.com/sXucWTX4d9 — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) October 16, 2021

I'm delighted to see Rahul Dravid as the Indian men's coach. But give @RaviShastriOfc credit for helping build a formidable side across all 3 formats. And the incredible fight backs at the Gabba and the Oval were on his watch! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 16, 2021

In 1996, two young men made eye catching test debuts at Lord's. 25 years on, one of them is BCCI president and the other is set to take over as head coach. — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 16, 2021

Rahul Dravid ready to take charge.. All those who think IPL is all entertainment, rethink..Jay Shah and Sourav Ganguly managed to convince Dravid to take over as India head coach when the world was watching CSK play KKR on Friday..best story of IPL 14#Dravid #TeamIndia #BCCI — Baidurjo Bhose (@bbhose) October 16, 2021

To get up and read about the #RahulDravid announcement has made me so happy. Is it confirmed ? Winning is important but the culture Rahul brings in will benefit players not only in cricket but in life too. — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) October 16, 2021