Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

'Just what the Doctor ordered': Twitter reacts to news that Rahul Dravid could be next India head coach

  • FP Trending
  • October 16th, 2021
  • 14:27:40 IST

As reports emerge that Rahul Dravid can be the next head coach of the Indian cricket team, reactions have begun pouring in from the cricketing fraternity.

According to media reports, Dravid will be appointed as head coach of the Indian men's cricket team post the 2021 T20 World Cup, for a period of two years.

Dravid is currently heading the NCA in Bengaluru and wanted to continue in his current role. He also declined the earlier offers to coach the senior national team but BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah have managed to convince him to take the charge of the side till the 2023 ODI World Cup. He was also the coach of the India side that recently toured Sri Lanka for the ODI and T20I series

Former England captain Michael Vaughan reacted positively to the news, saying that “the rest of the world better beware,” if the rumours hold true.

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer also reacted to the speculation, saying that while earlier rumours said Dravid was staying on at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), reports now suggest he would be the next coach. Jaffer joked that the change happened because  “Lord Shardul blew candles on his birthday cake wishing to be coached by Rahul bhai”.

Similarly, others from the Indian cricket fraternity also welcomed the possibility of Dravid becoming the next India head coach.

Updated Date: October 16, 2021 14:27:40 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Australia Women vs India Women 1st T20I, Highlights: Match abandoned due to inclement weather
First Cricket News

Australia Women vs India Women 1st T20I, Highlights: Match abandoned due to inclement weather

Australia Women vs India Women, 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Unfortunately, the match has been called off, as the weather plays spoilsport once again after holding up play for the most part in the first two days of the one-off Test. Both teams collect a point each, with Australia still leading the multi-format series 7-5

Highlights, Australia Women vs India Women 3rd T20I, Full cricket score: Aussies win by 14 runs, seal multi-format series 11-5
First Cricket News

Highlights, Australia Women vs India Women 3rd T20I, Full cricket score: Aussies win by 14 runs, seal multi-format series 11-5

Australia Women vs India Women, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Follow this space for the latest update on the third Twenty20 International between Australia and India at the Carrara Oval in Gold Coast, Queensland.

Highlights, Australia Women vs India Women pink-ball Test, Full cricket Score: Mithali and Co's day-night debut ends in a draw
First Cricket News

Highlights, Australia Women vs India Women pink-ball Test, Full cricket Score: Mithali and Co's day-night debut ends in a draw

Australia Women Vs India Women, pink-ball Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Follow this space for the latest update on the fourth day of the one-off pink-ball Test between Australia and India.