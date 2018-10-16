First Cricket
JP Duminy ruled out of South Africa's limited overs tour of Australia due to shoulder injury

JP Duminy will undergo surgery on his right shoulder after aggravating an old injury during a series against Zimbabwe which ended last weekend, said CSA.

Agence France-Presse, October 16, 2018

Johannesburg: South African batsman JP Duminy has been ruled out of South Africa's limited overs tour of Australia, starting later this month, because of a shoulder injury.

He is the second experienced batsman to miss the tour because of injury. Hashim Amla is out because of a finger injury.

South Africa's Jean-Paul Duminy warms up during a training session at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla on July 31, 2018. - South Africa's cricket team will play five 50-over One-Day Internationals (ODI) and one T20 match during their tour of Sri Lanka, after completing two Test matches. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP)

Jean-Paul Duminy to undergo shoulder surgery will miss South Africa's limited overs tour to Australia. AFP

Cricket South Africa announced in a statement on Tuesday that Duminy will undergo surgery on his right shoulder after aggravating an old injury during a series against Zimbabwe which ended last weekend.

Duminy will also miss the Mzansi Super League, which starts on 15 November. He had been named as a marquee player for the Cape Town Blitz team.

Team manager and doctor Mohammed Moosajee said it was not possible at this stage to estimate how long Duminy would be out of action.

"That is dependent on the results from the surgery," he said.

South Africa will play three limited overs internationals and one Twenty20 international in Australia.

Updated Date: Oct 16, 2018

Updated Date: Oct 16, 2018

