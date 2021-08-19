Josh Inglis: All you need to know about uncapped Australian cricketer selected for T20 World Cup

Josh Inglis caught the most attention in Australia's T20 World Cup squad that was announced on Thursday (19 March). The wicket-keeper/batsman beat Alex Carey to make it to the last 15 who will go to UAE to help Australia clinch the elusive world title.

He has never played for Australia across formats but the selectors still picked him for the World Cup squad.

Who's Jon Inglis?

Inglis was born in Leeds, England on 4 Match, 1995, as per cricket.com.au. He is a right-handed batsman who plays for Western Australia in domestic cricket and for Perth Scorchers in Big Bash League (BBL).

As per ESPNcricinfo, he moved to Australia from England when he was 14.

Why was he picked for Australia's T20 WC squad despite no international experience?

He has made headlines in the last two years with great outings in both the Sheffield Shield Trophy and the BBL. He smashed 585 runs in the 2020-21 Sheffield Shield season and scored 413 runs in BBL 2021 to get selectors talking about him. In the 2019-20 season as well, he scored over 400 runs.

He has been on the radar for quite some time as Australia struggles to find an able T20 wicket-keeper/batsman for the future. A lot to do with his selection to the World Cup squad is his current form.

In T20 Blast 2021, he is currently the leading run-scorer with 531 runs in 14 matches and these runs have come at a blistering strike rate of 175.82.

What also made Australia's head of selectors George Bailey include him in squad is Inglis' ability to score against spin.

“We think he brings some great flexibility .. His transformation into the middle-order at the Scorchers was seamless. He’s a good player of spin, and provides a few different finishing abilities by playing all around the ground, but he’s really powerful as well - a great all-round player," he was quoted as saying on foxsports.com.au.