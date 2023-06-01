RCB teammates Virat Kohli and Josh Hazlewood will be playing against each other in the WTC final 2023 which will feature India and Australia.
The intensity Virat Kohli trains with is contagious and pushes the team’s game up, Royal Challenges Bangalore’s (RCB) pacer Josh Hazlewood who’d now be facing the star batter in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, said ahead of the summit clash.
Hazlewood, who had picked up an Achilles injury, ahead of IPL 2023, only played three games this season for RCB before leaving to recover and up his chances of being picked up for the WTC final, which starts on 7 June.
Talking to the ICC, ahead of the much-awaited clash between Team India and the Aussies, he underlined the set of qualities that set Kohli apart from his competition.
“I think it’s probably how hard he works (that stands out). His fitness first of all – and then his skill work and batting and fielding in particular. He is always out there (training) first and leaves last … and the intensity he trains at all the time is at such a high level it drags everyone else along for the ride. That can leak on to the other players and improve them as well,” Hazlewood said.
The Australia pacer also praised his RCB teammate Mohammed Siraj who took 19 wickets in the 2023 season of IPL.
“I was a bit late getting there (to RCB this year), but before then he was on fire. He is up there at the top of the wickets every time, and the economy rate was probably the thing as bowling at Chinnaswamy (RCB’s home ground) is impossible sometimes and he was going at six or six-and-a-half an over. His control was great and he is bowling well,” Hazlewood added.
With the IPL 2023 now wrapped up, Indian players have started reaching England for the final at the iconic OVAL.
On Monday, the BCCI shared pictures of Virat Kohli, Chesteshwar Pujara and Jaydev Unadkat from the training session in England.
Arrival Alert🚨@imVkohli, @cheteshwar1 and @JUnadkat are here😎 🙌💪#TeamIndia #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/MOvAOBXMvf
— BCCI (@BCCI) May 29, 2023
After Monday’s IPL final, young batter Shubman Gill also shared a picture of him along with Suryakumar Yadav from England.
