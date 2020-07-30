Josh Hazlewood picks his combined India-Australia Test XI; see who made the cut

The Australian cricket team is currently gearing up for their upcoming tour of England and pacer Josh Hazlewood is going to be a key player in the touring party. This tour will be followed by a big series against India later this year and the fast bowler had a lot to talk about that recently.

Speaking to WION, Hazlewood selected players from both the Australian and Indian teams to create his combined Test XI.

Among pacers, the speedster picked himself, Pat Cummins and Jasprit Bumrah.

Keeping his options open for different grounds, he went for Nathan Lyon for Australian soil and Ravichandran Ashwin for Indian conditions in the spinners department.

Hazlewood then made his way into the opening lineup. “Openers would be Mayank Agarwal – taking future in consideration – and David Warner,” he said.

Interestingly, Steve Smith was at the one-down spot, to be followed by Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. At number six, he chose Marnus Labuschagne or Rohit Sharma, with the final pick dependent on their “ability to change the game”.

He also spoke about the importance of the series, even comparing it with the Ashes. Hazlewood said, “India’s bowling attack got us last time and that is what we don’t like to happen on our home soil.” He called it a huge series for both teams.

The India tour of Australia, starting in October later this year, might be the first international game the Men in Blue play after the coronavirus outbreak had halted all sporting events across the country.

The long series will see four Test matches being played between the sides from December till January, 2021. Other than those, three One Day International (ODI) matches and three T20s will be held till 17 January, 2021.