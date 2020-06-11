India’s love for cricket is well-known and this has now caught the attention of former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes. The player has visited India multiple times during and after his international career and he recently revealed why he loves the country "so much."

He shared a viral video on Twitter in which a group of people at a quarantine centre are seen playing cricket.

"People ask me often; 'what is it about India that I love so much' Need I say any more?" Jonty Rhodes captioned the video.

In the 29-second video, people are seen playing cricket in a quarantine centre wearing face masks. There are some people who can be seen sitting on the hospital beds watching others play.

Chairs have been used as wickets and people are seen playing the sport with great enthusiasm. The clip shows the batsman taking a run after hitting a shot. The fielders are seen running to get the ball.

People ask me often; “what is it about India that I love so much” Need I say any more? https://t.co/QSsQfJOqIl pic.twitter.com/QdzIviTxMT — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) June 10, 2020

The viral tweet was earlier shared by former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on his social media page.

"Have space, will play. Quarantine time pass," Omar wrote.

It is, however, not know when and where the video has been filmed.

Just like the rest of the world, India are also fighting the novel coronavirus. Cricket and other sports have been put on a halt since the first lockdown was imposed by the government on 25 March.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.

Former Indian skipper and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has indicated that this year’s IPL could be conducted in empty stadiums, insisting that all possible options are being explored to ensure that the suspended event does take place despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is speculated that IPL 2020 is expected to be held in October if the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia at that time is postponed.

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2020 17:04:41 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.