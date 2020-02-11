First Cricket
Jofra Archer's workload needs to be managed, says England head coach Chris Silverwood

Archer, who is out of action with a low-grade stress fracture in his right elbow, bowled more overs than any of his England team mates in 2019 despite only making his international debut in May.

Press Trust of India, Feb 11, 2020 16:30:16 IST

England coach Chris Silverwood has said he may look to limit the number of overs Jofra Archer bowls as he looks for ways of keeping his pace battery fit and fresh.

Test captain Joe Root has denied suggestions Archer has been overbowled but Silverwood said England may need to consider using the Barbadian-born quick in short bursts.

File image of Jofra Archer. AP

“Things like (bowling 40 overs in an innings) we have to look at,” Silverwood told reporters. “But sometimes, when needs must, you’ve got to do it.

“We managed Mark Wood through both the Test matches he’s played here (in South Africa) and he’s bowled in short, sharp spells. Would we look to do that now with Jof? Yes, we probably would.”

Discussing plans for Archer and Wood, Silverwood added: “Maybe they don’t have to play every game.

“Maybe they can play one on, one off – every now and then they play together. That’s an exciting prospect.”

Archer, Wood and Olly Stone are part of Silverwood’s plans for the tour of Australia in 2021-22 and he hopes to keep them fit and firing for England’s bid to reclaim the Ashes.

“I would love to have those for the Ashes because we all know we get judged on the Ashes, so how can we give ourselves the best chance of succeeding?” Silverwood said.

“If I have three of them fit there, whether it is those three or not, then it would be a great advantage for us.”

Updated Date: Feb 11, 2020 16:30:16 IST

