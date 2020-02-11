Jofra Archer's workload needs to be managed, says England head coach Chris Silverwood
Archer, who is out of action with a low-grade stress fracture in his right elbow, bowled more overs than any of his England team mates in 2019 despite only making his international debut in May.
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat India Under-19 by 3 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs NZ Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs AUS Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs AFG Afghanistan Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 5 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs PAK India Under-19 beat Pakistan Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs ENG England Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 152 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs AFG Australia Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SCO Vs ZIM Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 172 runs
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW New Zealand Women beat South Africa Women by 69 runs
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 5 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs ENGW Australia Women beat England Women by 16 runs
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW Vs GERW Germany Women beat Oman Women by 23 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 USA Vs OMA Oman beat USA by 92 runs
- India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 5 wickets
- England in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 2 wickets
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Pakistan beat Bangladesh by an innings and 44 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP vs USA - Feb 12th, 2020, 09:15 AM IST
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT vs UGA - Feb 12th, 2020, 08:30 PM IST
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs ENG - Feb 12th, 2020, 09:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW vs INDW - Feb 12th, 2020, 08:10 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Feb 13th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AUSW vs WIW - Feb 15th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Delhi Election Result 2020 LIVE Counting and Updates: AAP secures anti-CAA epicentres Okhla, Seelampur seats; total tally is now 21 for Kejriwal's party
-
Reservation cannot be demanded as a right, reiterates Supreme Court; observes that state not duty-bound to provide it
-
Joe Biden sets expectations low for Tuesday's New Hampshire vote as his allies grow increasingly nervous
-
Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020: Kidambi Srikanth leads India to 4-1 victory over Kazakhstan in opening group match
-
Oscars 2020: How Joaquin Phoenix, not Joker, became a voice for the voiceless this awards season
-
After Delhi Assembly polls, AAP's Sanjay Singh claims EVMs being moved in 'unauthorised manner'; shares videos on Twitter
-
Why Sumukhi Suresh can't help but leave a bit (or a lot) of herself in her fiction show and stand-up special
-
Mahakali: Conflict escalates as locals lose out on livelihoods; municipalities at loggerheads over revenue
-
Sensex jumps 237 points to close at 41,216, Nifty ends above 12,100-mark; NTPC, Maruti Suzuki, SBI among top gainers
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
England coach Chris Silverwood has said he may look to limit the number of overs Jofra Archer bowls as he looks for ways of keeping his pace battery fit and fresh.
Archer, who is out of action with a low-grade stress fracture in his right elbow, bowled more overs than any of his England team mates in 2019 despite only making his international debut in May.
Test captain Joe Root has denied suggestions Archer has been overbowled but Silverwood said England may need to consider using the Barbadian-born quick in short bursts.
File image of Jofra Archer. AP
“Things like (bowling 40 overs in an innings) we have to look at,” Silverwood told reporters. “But sometimes, when needs must, you’ve got to do it.
“We managed Mark Wood through both the Test matches he’s played here (in South Africa) and he’s bowled in short, sharp spells. Would we look to do that now with Jof? Yes, we probably would.”
Discussing plans for Archer and Wood, Silverwood added: “Maybe they don’t have to play every game.
“Maybe they can play one on, one off – every now and then they play together. That’s an exciting prospect.”
Archer, Wood and Olly Stone are part of Silverwood’s plans for the tour of Australia in 2021-22 and he hopes to keep them fit and firing for England’s bid to reclaim the Ashes.
“I would love to have those for the Ashes because we all know we get judged on the Ashes, so how can we give ourselves the best chance of succeeding?” Silverwood said.
“If I have three of them fit there, whether it is those three or not, then it would be a great advantage for us.”
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 11, 2020 16:30:16 IST
Also See
South Africa vs England: Mark Wood's nine-wicket match haul leads Joe Root and Co to emphatic series win
South Africa vs England: Jofra Archer ruled out of T20I series due to soreness in right elbow
South Africa vs England: Series victory in South Africa a template to follow for Ashes next year, says skipper Joe Root