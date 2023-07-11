JioCinema announced their expert panel for the 2-Test series of India’s Tour of West Indies, starting 12 July. Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma, Wasim Jaffer, Aakash Chopra, Saba Karim, and Abhinav Mukund will come together to present the tip-off of India’s 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle on JioCinema for free.

The all-format bilateral tour starts on 12 July with the first Test in Dominica followed by the second in Trinidad on 20 July. The Test series also marks the beginning of Ishant Sharma’s new spell as an expert panellist.

Ishant Sharma is the second India fast bowler to have played over 100 Tests (105) and his best bowling figures in a Test match of 10/108 were recorded in West Indies during the 2011 tour.

On the same tour, another JioCinema expert Abhinav Mukund made his India debut. Wasim Jaffer, who scored his career-best 212 at St. John’s in 2006, makes his debut for JioCinema.

The 3-match ODI series begins July 27 and will be played in Barbados and Trinidad. The five-match T20I competition gets underway in Trinidad on August 3, followed by two matches in Guyana and the last two fixtures in Florida, USA.

JioCinema will offer fans access to the series for free. Viewers will be able to watch the limited-overs action in English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. This will be the first time a limited-overs bilateral series will be presented in 11 languages.