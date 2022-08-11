Rishabh Pant has been flying high after his performances in England and West Indies. The left-handed batter has made a mark for himself in international cricket and remains one of the finest players in the present squad.

However, a cryptic message by Rishabh Pant has left his fans puzzled. Earlier, today, Rishabh Pant took to his Instagram stories and posted a comment about people lying in interviews for popularity that left his followers confused. The Instagram story was later deleted.

“It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them. #merapichachorhoBehen #jhutkibhilimithotihai,” wrote Pant in the story.

The story left his fans puzzled, with many speculating if it was pointing towards a specific person.

Rishabh Pant has been rested for India’s three-ODI series against Zimbabwe starting next week. The Zimbabwe series also sees other big names such as skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Yuzvendra Chahal being rested.

Rishabh Pant will be seen in the Asia Cup. Defending champions India will face-off against arch-rivals Pakistan in their first game in Dubai on 28 August. Pant is expected to be part of the playing XI then.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Standby: Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar.

The Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format and is widely seen as a practice tournament before the high-stakes T20 World Cup starting in Australia later in October 2022. While the squad for the T20 World Cup has not been announced yet by the Board of Cricket Control India, it is widely expected that the team will largely be the same as sent for the Asia Cup.

Rishabh Pant had a mixed record in this year’s Indian Premier League. Subsequently, he made his captaincy debut for the Men In Blue in the home T20I series against South Africa after KL Rahul was injured.

The five-T20I series ended at 2-2 after rains led to the decider being abandoned. After that, the southpaw made the cricketing world stand up and take notice of his powerful knocks in England and West Indies.

Following his century at Edgbaston in the rescheduled India- England Test this July, Pant achieved the feat of scoring the most runs by a visiting wicketkeeper-batter in a Test in England.

