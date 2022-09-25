Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Jhulan Goswami retires: Twitterati applaud as legendary India cricketer plays her final international match

Jhulan Goswami played her final international match when India took on England in the third ODI at Lord's. Here's how Twitterati reacted.

Jhulan Goswami and Harmanpreet Kaur had tears in the team huddle ahead of the start of match. BCCI Women/ Twitter

Renuka Singh’s four wickets, Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s two-wicket haul and an all-round effort from Women in Blue helped India give Jhulan Goswami a series-winning farewell as they bundled out hosts for 153 in the third ODI against England at Lord’s ground on Saturday.

The highlight of the match was when Jhulan Goswami received a guard of honour from the players as she walked out to bat final time in international cricket. Jhulan bagged two wickets in her last outing, finishing with figures of 2/30 from 10 overs. She ended her career on 355 international wickets.

Twitterati were all praise for Jhulan Goswami following the game. Here’s how they reacted:

With inputs from ANI

Updated Date: September 25, 2022 01:47:27 IST

