Renuka Singh’s four wickets, Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s two-wicket haul and an all-round effort from Women in Blue helped India give Jhulan Goswami a series-winning farewell as they bundled out hosts for 153 in the third ODI against England at Lord’s ground on Saturday.

The highlight of the match was when Jhulan Goswami received a guard of honour from the players as she walked out to bat final time in international cricket. Jhulan bagged two wickets in her last outing, finishing with figures of 2/30 from 10 overs. She ended her career on 355 international wickets.

Twitterati were all praise for Jhulan Goswami following the game. Here’s how they reacted:

Congratulations on an extraordinary career @JhulanG10 Your contribution to the game of cricket will forever be an inspiration for the nation #JhulanGoswami #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/OBcIzkpCZQ — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 24, 2022

For over 20 years Jhulan Goswami has run in, hit a length and blazed a trail. She has bowled nearly 10,000 balls in ODI cricket, and she may just have inspired as many young girls to try cricket. Thanks @JhulanG10, you’re an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/EMeCtAA5Wa — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 24, 2022

That purposeful run up

That iconic jump

Action you can set your watch to

It’ll all be missed.. But in the annals of World Cricket, the legend of Jhulan Goswami will forever stand tall! #JhulanGoswami pic.twitter.com/xaVWdlwLkM — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 24, 2022

Lots of smiles and tears in the Indian camp as Jhulan Goswami bids farewell to international cricket ✨ 📸: @BCCIWomen pic.twitter.com/JhL8nQhMoa — ICC (@ICC) September 24, 2022

A true ambassador of the game.What an inspiration. What a career. Go well, legend. One. Jhulan. Goswami 🙏@JhulanG10 pic.twitter.com/axxGNC9liD — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) September 24, 2022

Congratulations to @BCCIWomen for historic winning against england & clinching series 3-0. Congratulations to @JhulanG10 for retirement to cricket life & what a memorable farewell for #JhulanGoswami Thank you Legend for unforgettable contribution in women’s Cricket. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/f63aAG9afJ — Virender Sindhu (@Virendersindhu) September 24, 2022

Congratulations @JhulanG10 on your outstanding career of service to Indian Women’s Cricket, and now your next chapter begins! 🙌 Bravo @JhulanG10 and enjoy your moment at @HomeOfCricket @ImHarmanpreet @BCCIWomen #JhulanGoswami — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) September 24, 2022

Well done, Team India to give @JhulanG10 a befitting send off. Such a star — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 24, 2022

A great servant of Indian cricket. Congratulations on an outstanding career, inspiring so many women to take up the sport. Your grit and aggression always stood out. I wish you the very best. @JhulanG10 🙌🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 24, 2022

Befitting farewell for a wonderful cricketer and human being. All the best for whatever life brings next for you @JhulanG10 https://t.co/h29tpgOOol — Sana Mir ثناء میر (@mir_sana05) September 24, 2022

With inputs from ANI