Jemimah Rodrigues stars as India beat Sri Lanka in third T20I, gain unassailable 2-0 lead in five-match series
Young Jemimah Rodrigues scored a power-packed 40-ball 57 as Indian women won the third T20 International against Sri Lanka by five wicket in Colombo on Saturday.
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 5 wickets
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW Match Abandoned
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW Match Abandoned
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs AFG Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 3 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 136 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs PAK India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs PAK - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 AFG vs BAN - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs AFG - Sep 25th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs BAN - Sep 26th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Sep 28th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Sep 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 3rd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 4th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 6th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 7th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
François Hollande’s Rafale bombshell: India's response must go beyond war of words between BJP, Congress
-
Chiyaan Vikram on Saamy Square, Mahavir Karna, and his son's debut with Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy
-
BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi over Rafale deal, calls his remarks against Narendra Modi 'shameful and irresponsible'
-
US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein proposed secretly recording Donald Trump, invoking 25th Amendment to oust President: NYT bombshell report
-
Friday bloodbath: What is the ghost that spooked the stock markets eroding investors’ wealth?
-
Mikhail Youzhny’s elegant play, single-handed backhand will remain in public memory long after retirement
-
NDA सरकार ने UPA से 20 प्रतिशत कम दाम में खरीदे हेलीकॉप्टर: रविशंकर प्रसाद
-
विदेश मंत्रियों की वार्ता रद्द होने से बौखलाए इमरान ने PM मोदी को कहे अपशब्द
-
ओलांद ने हमारे देश के प्रधानमंत्री को 'चोर' कहा, सफाई दें मोदी: राहुल गांधी
-
कांग्रेस को किनारे क्यों लगा रही हैं मायावती, क्या बनने से पहले ही टूट जाएगा महागठबंधन?
-
राफेल डील पर राहुल गांधी का सबसे तीखा प्रहार, PM ने किया सेना पर 'सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक'
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5973
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3915
|103
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Colombo: Young Jemimah Rodrigues scored a power-packed 40-ball 57 as Indian women won the third T20 International against Sri Lanka by five wicket in Colombo on Saturday.
India now enjoy an unassailable 2-0 lead in the five-match series with the second encounter being a washout.
File image of India's Jemimah Rodrigues. Image Courtesy: Twitter @BCCIWomen
Opting to field, India restricted the islanders to 131/8 with Shashikala Siriwardene (35) and Nilakshi de Silva (31) being the chief contributors. India comfortably chased down the target in 18.2 overs.
For India, rookie medium pacer Arundhati Reddy kept things tight with figures of 2/19 in four overs. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also chipped in with a couple of wickets in the penultimate over.
In reply, Rodrigues anchored the chase with six boundaries and two huge sixes adding 53 runs for the fourth wicket with Harmanpreet (24).
The two sixes came off pacers — one off Udeshika Prabodhani and other off Sreepali Weerakoddy.
Rodrigues had scored 36 in the first T20 International.
While Harmanpreet and Rodrigues were both dismissed in the same over by Chamari Atapattu, India didn't panic with only 19 runs to get.
Veda Krishnamurthy (11 no) and Anuja Patil (8 no) completed the chase without much difficulty.
It was Patil, who hit a boundary off Prabodhani, to bring up their second win in the series.
Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 131/8 in 20 overs (Shashikala Siriwardene 35, Nilakshi de Silva 31, Arundhati Reddy 2/19, Harmanpreet Kaur 2/3)
India 132/5 in 18.2 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 40-ball-57, Harmanpreet Kaur 24 off 19 balls). India won by 5 wickets.
Updated Date:
Sep 22, 2018
Also See
Jemimah Rodrigues, Poonam Yadav's heroics take Indian women to 13-run win over Sri Lanka in T20 series opener
Rain washes out second T20 match in Colombo between India women and Sri Lanka women
ICC Women's ODI Championship: Under new coach Ramesh Powar, India have questions to answer on tricky tour to Sri Lanka