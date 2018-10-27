First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK and AUS in UAE | 2nd T20I Oct 26, 2018
PAK Vs AUS
Pakistan beat Australia by 11 runs
ZIM in BAN | 3rd ODI Oct 26, 2018
BAN Vs ZIM
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
ENG in SL Oct 27, 2018
SL vs ENG
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
PAK and AUS in UAE Oct 28, 2018
PAK vs AUS
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Jemimah Rodrigues shines as India A beat Australia A by 37 runs in final T20 clash to win series 3-0

Electing to bat, India A put on a healthy 154/8 on the board in their alloted 20 overs with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur top scoring with 41 off 27 balls.

Press Trust of India, October 27, 2018

Mumbai: India A completed a 3-0 clean sweep against their Australian counterparts with a 37-run win in the third and the final T20 here Friday.

Representational image. Getty Images

Representational image. Getty Images

Electing to bat, India A put on a healthy 154/8 on the board in their alloted 20 overs with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur top scoring with 41 off 27 balls.

While Mumbai girl Jemimah Rodrigues chipped in with a notable 38, other batswomen failed to perform.

The Indian bowlers then bundled out the Aussies for 117 in 19.2 overs to record a clean sweep.

Poonam Yadav (3-23) Pooja Vastrakar (2-21) and Anuja Patil (2-26) emerged as the star bowlers for the hosts.

The series was a good preparation for the India A team, which is basically the national side, before heading to the West Indies for the T20 World Cup.

Updated Date: Oct 27, 2018

Tags : Anuja Patil, Cricket, Harmanpreet Kaur, India A Vs Australia A, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, SportsTracker

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6707 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4145 134
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2784 121
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all