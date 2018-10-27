Mumbai: India A completed a 3-0 clean sweep against their Australian counterparts with a 37-run win in the third and the final T20 here Friday.

Electing to bat, India A put on a healthy 154/8 on the board in their alloted 20 overs with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur top scoring with 41 off 27 balls.

While Mumbai girl Jemimah Rodrigues chipped in with a notable 38, other batswomen failed to perform.

The Indian bowlers then bundled out the Aussies for 117 in 19.2 overs to record a clean sweep.

Poonam Yadav (3-23) Pooja Vastrakar (2-21) and Anuja Patil (2-26) emerged as the star bowlers for the hosts.

The series was a good preparation for the India A team, which is basically the national side, before heading to the West Indies for the T20 World Cup.