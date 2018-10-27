Jemimah Rodrigues shines as India A beat Australia A by 37 runs in final T20 clash to win series 3-0
Electing to bat, India A put on a healthy 154/8 on the board in their alloted 20 overs with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur top scoring with 41 off 27 balls.
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI Live Now
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 64 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 89 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 150 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Pakistan beat Australia by 11 runs
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Pakistan beat Australia by 66 runs
- England in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 27th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 28th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 29th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Oct 31st, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 1st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 2nd, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 3rd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 4th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 4th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 4th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Pune: Hemraj dismissed by Bumrah after quick start
-
Mail bombs versus migrant caravan: Donald Trump goes all in on 2 powerful optics dominating US politics before 6 November midterm elections
-
Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota movie review: A cocktail of gorgeous action sequences, absurd laugh-out-loud moments
-
ICICI Bank Q2 consolidated net profit falls 42% to Rs 1,205 cr, total income marginally up by 5.7% to Rs 31,915 cr
-
#MeToo in Carnatic music: Madras Music Academy's N Murali on addressing sexual harassment allegations against artists
-
Rift in NDA in Bihar? Upendra Kushwaha meets Tejashwi Yadav after BJP agrees to 50-50 seat-sharing formula with JD(U)
-
ISL 2018-19: Mumbai City FC hope to bounce back from FC Goa thrashing with victory against winless Delhi Dynamos
-
Jagte Raho: Artists Kush Badhwar and Pallavi Paul speak to the virus
-
एनसीपी से इस्तीफा देने वाले तारिक अनवर ने थामा कांग्रेस का हाथ
-
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score 3rd ODI at Pune: भारत को पहली सफलता, हेमराज पवेलियन लौटे
-
केरल: सबरीमाला फैसले का समर्थन करने वाले पुजारी के आश्रम पर हमला
-
'सीबीआई में मची ‘भगदड़’ पर हैरान नहीं हूं, मैंने तो मंत्री और सीबीआई को खून के आंसू रुला दिए थे!'
-
अयप्पा के ढेर सारे मंदिरों में महिलाओं से परहेज नहीं फिर सबरीमाला में क्यों?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6707
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4145
|134
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2784
|121
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Mumbai: India A completed a 3-0 clean sweep against their Australian counterparts with a 37-run win in the third and the final T20 here Friday.
Representational image. Getty Images
Electing to bat, India A put on a healthy 154/8 on the board in their alloted 20 overs with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur top scoring with 41 off 27 balls.
While Mumbai girl Jemimah Rodrigues chipped in with a notable 38, other batswomen failed to perform.
The Indian bowlers then bundled out the Aussies for 117 in 19.2 overs to record a clean sweep.
Poonam Yadav (3-23) Pooja Vastrakar (2-21) and Anuja Patil (2-26) emerged as the star bowlers for the hosts.
The series was a good preparation for the India A team, which is basically the national side, before heading to the West Indies for the T20 World Cup.
Updated Date:
Oct 27, 2018
Also See
Harmanpreet Kaur-led India A women's team aim for clean sweep against Australia ahead of World T20
Mithali Raj's unbeaten ton helps India A take unassailable lead against Australia A in three-match T20 series
Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur power India A women's team to four-wicket victory over Australia A