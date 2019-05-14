Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma playing in Women’s T20 Challenge augurs well for Indian cricket, says Smriti Mandhana
Having played in T20 leagues in England (with Western Storm) and Australia (with Brisbane Heat) before, Mandhana recently led her team Trailblazers in the Women’s T20 Challenge 2019.
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 4 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SLW Vs BANW Sri Lanka Women beat Bangladesh Women by 9 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW Vs WIW England Women beat West Indies Women by 46 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SAW Vs PAKW South Africa Women beat Pakistan Women by 17 runs
- ACC Eastern Region T20, 2020 THA Vs MAL Malaysia beat Thailand by 8 wickets
- ACC Eastern Region T20, 2020 HK Vs NEP Hong Kong beat Nepal by 43 runs
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SL Vs WI Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 6 runs
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 7 wickets
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Mar 3rd, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Mar 4th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 2 T20I Series, 2020 SL vs WI - Mar 4th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 PAKW vs THAW - Mar 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 WIW vs SAW - Mar 3rd, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 TBC vs TBC - Mar 5th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Delhi riots aftermath: Muslims lock up homes, flee to find shelter in other parts of city, country; many are rebuffed
-
After crushing defeat in South Carolina primary, Pete Buttigieg drops out of Democratic presidential race
-
Sensex ends 153 points lower amid fresh coronavirus cases in India, Nifty falls 69 points; SBI, Tata Steel among top losers
-
Mumbai's low-cost housing crunch: As activists blame weak political will, MHADA insists its flats continue to be popular
-
Sooryavanshi trailer: Akshay Kumar plays anti-terrorism squad head in Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop film
-
LaLiga: 'Baby Galactico' Vinicius Junior shines in El Clasico to revive Real Madrid's title aspirations
-
With only two years in mainstream publishing, how editor Rahul Soni carved a niche with empathy, resolve
-
Kalyan Varma's documentation of the Dhangars reveals existential threat facing pastoral tribe
-
'You only care about infiltrators': Amit Shah, at Kolkata rally, slams Mamata Banerjee's opposition to CAA, launches Aar Noi Annay campaign
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Mumbai: Smriti Mandhana, one of India’s top batters, is not someone who is new to the T20 cricket circuit. Having played in T20 leagues in England (with Western Storm) and Australia (with Brisbane Heat) before, the 22-year-old recently led her team, Trailblazers, in the Women’s T20 Challenge 2019.
Smriti Mandhana caught the eyes of cricket fans and pundits alike, with a knock of 90 from just 67 balls against Supernovas. Sportzpics
She has already been a role model to youngsters like Jemimah Rodrigues, who has played with her for India and against her in the recently-concluded T20 tournament.
Despite falling short of making the final of Women’s T20 Challenge, Mandhana caught the eyes of cricket fans and pundits alike, with a knock of 90 from just 67 balls in the tournament opener against the eventual champions Supernovas.
Mandhana bagged the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year at the Ceat Cricket Awards held here on Monday.
Firstpost caught up with her on the sidelines of the event where she spoke on her experience, upcoming talents like Jemimah Rodrigues, and more.
On her experience in the Women’s T20 Challenge 2019:
“It was a really fun experience to be a part of the Women’s T20 Challenge and this is going to definitely help a lot of youngsters coming in to perform at this level and be prepared for playing for India, and to learn from the overseas and the best players in the world. So, it is a very good initiative and the way people turned up in Jaipur. So all those things are going to make women’s cricket one step forward.”
On the ways in which BCCI can improve women’s cricket in India:
“BCCI is taking proper steps and measures as to how we can promote women’s cricket in India. So, I will leave it to them to think about how to improve and as a team, I think there are a lot of aspects we can improve on, especially in the T20 format. So, we will be working on that in the next few months before the next T20 World Cup. “
On Jemimah Rodrigues and other upcoming stars:
Jemi has been playing well, even in the Indian circuit for a year now. With Jemimah, there is Shafali Verma. Radha also came in. So, with all these youngsters performing in front of some 8000-10000 people at such a big stage against all the best players in the world is a very big positive for us, because we will have bench strength at the end of WIPL. So, that is a big bonus for women’s cricket in India.
On playing T20 leagues across the world and how it helps:
“Definitely because as I said under lights, crowd pressure, all the big match pressure. They will be prepared when they get to the World Cup because generally our bilateral series don’t have that much of pressure but the pressure is always there in the World Cup.
They will like, say, Radha, when she went into last five balls, eight runs to win. So, when the same situation comes in World Cup, she will know what to do and how to do because she has already been there, so all these things are a big positive for us.”
This year, we witnessed some close encounters. More of the same next year?
“That I can’t predict. Cricket is a funny game. I can’t say if we will see similar encounters next year, but first year it was two teams, this year three teams. So, something big will start off and hopefully, it gets more exciting. So, when the amount of excitement is there, there will be close and interesting encounters like the first and the fourth match."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Mar 02, 2020 16:34:03 IST
Also See
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Brett Lee hails India, Australia as two of most impressive teams in tournament
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: How India have progressed since Mithali Raj-Ramesh Powar fall-out during the 2018 edition
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Feisty competition, impending world record challenge marks up cricketing carnival in Australia