Jemimah Rodrigues, Poonam Yadav's heroics take Indian women to 13-run win over Sri Lanka in T20 series opener
Jemimah Rodrigues and Poonam Yadav produced special performances to fire India to a 13-run win over Sri Lanka in the first T20 International of the five-match series in Katunayake Wednesday.
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs PAK Live Now
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 13 runs
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 40 runs
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW Sri Lanka Women beat India Women by 3 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs HK India beat Hong Kong by 26 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 SL Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 91 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs HK Pakistan beat Hong Kong by 8 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs AFG - Sep 20th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs A2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs A2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs B2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B1 - Sep 25th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A2 vs B2 - Sep 26th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Sep 28th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Sep 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 3rd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs Pakistan, LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai: Pandya stretchered off field after suffering injury
-
Telangana honour killing: Subhash Sharma, who allegedly killed Pranay Kumar for Rs 1 cr, is a living imprint of contract killers
-
Market rout wipes out Rs 3.62 lakh cr from investor wealth in three trading days; Sensex loses 970 points
-
Dingko Singh biopic stars Shahid Kapoor, but aren't stories from Manipur best told by its own people?
-
Champions League: Liverpool's diligence beats Paris Saint-Germain's flair in thrilling European night at Anfield
-
Philippines typhoon toll rises to 81; 59 people still missing as rescue teams dig through landslide in Itogon
-
India vs Pakistan, Live Score, Asia Cup 2018 : बाबर आजम और शोएब मलिक के बीच अर्धशतकीय साझेदारी
-
LIVE: मोहन भागवत बोले- भारत में रहने वाले सभी लोग हिंदू
-
बैंकों के बढ़ते एनपीए के लिए यूपीए और एनडीए दोनों जिम्मेदार
-
चंदा बना चुनौती: फंड से खाली 'हाथ' हुई कांग्रेस के सामने चुनाव जीतने के लिए 'करो या मरो' के हालात
-
तीन तलाक पर अध्यादेश: क्रूर प्रथा का अंत कर मुस्लिम महिलाओं को साधने की कोशिश
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Katunayake, Sri Lanka: Jemimah Rodrigues and Poonam Yadav produced special performances to fire India to a 13-run win over Sri Lanka in the first T20 International of the five-match series in Katunayake Wednesday.
Jeminah's blistering knock helped India beat Sri Lanka in the opening game of the five-match T20 series. Ywtitter/@BCCI
Teenager Rodrigues smashed 36 off 15 balls in a whirlwind innings that saw her becoming the first Indian woman to hit three sixes in an over.
The 18-year-old alongside wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia (46 off 35) and Anuja Patil (36 off 29) powered India to 168 for eight in 20 overs.
Sri Lanka made a flying start in the chase through Yasoda Mendis (32 off 12) and Chamari Atapattu (27 off 22), racing to 39 in 2.5 overs before the former was dismissed by Arundhati Reddy.
Sri Lanka remained in the hunt until leg-spinner Yadav's consistent breakthroughs took the game away from them as they were 155 all out in 19.3 overs. The 27-year-old from Agra ended with figures of four for 26 in four overs.
Radha Yadav and Harmanpreet Kaur too chipped in with the ball, taking two wickets each. Eshani Lokusuriyage top-scored for Sri Lanka with 45 off 31 balls but her spirited effort did not prove to be enough in the end.
The second T20 will be played in Colombo on Friday.
Updated Date:
Sep 19, 2018
Also See
ICC Women's ODI Championship: Under new coach Ramesh Powar, India have questions to answer on tricky tour to Sri Lanka
India to tour Sri Lanka for three-ODI series with eye on ICC Women's Championship points table
ICC Women's Championship: Clinical India ride on performances of bowlers, Smriti Mandhana to hammer Sri Lanka in 1st ODI