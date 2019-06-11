Jemimah Rodrigues named in Yorkshire Diamonds squad for final edition of Kia Super League
Rodrigues, who made her international debut in February last year, will join Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur who are also set to feature in the tournament once again.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|New Zealand
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|England
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|India
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Australia
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Sri Lanka
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|West Indies
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Bangladesh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Pakistan
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|South Africa
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Afghanistan
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
Mumbai: Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has been named in the Yorkshire Diamonds squad for the fourth and final edition of the Kia Super League (KSL).
Rodrigues, who made her international debut in February last year, will join Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur who are also set to feature in the tournament once again.
The official Twitter handle of Yorkshire Diamonds posted the squad which included Jemimah's name.
"BREAKING: The Diamonds have announced their squad for the fourth and final edition of the KSL, which will be replaced by the Hundred from 2020. This summer's competition kicks off in early August," the tweet read along with the squad photo which has Jemimah's name.
Mumbai-based Jemimah has represented India in 10 ODIs and 25 T20Is so far.
KSL will feature six teams beginning 6 August.
Updated Date:
Jun 11, 2019 23:49:41 IST
Also See
Sachin Tendulkar reveals how 45-minute call with Vivian Richards helped him rethink about retirement in 2007
Team India scheduled to travel to New Zealand for month-long tour in early 2020
BCCI announces 18-member India under-19 squad for one-day tri-series in England; Priyam Garg to lead