Jemimah Rodrigues named in Yorkshire Diamonds squad for final edition of Kia Super League

Press Trust of India, Jun 11, 2019 23:47:45 IST

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has been named in the Yorkshire Diamonds squad for the fourth and final edition of the Kia Super League (KSL).

Rodrigues, who made her international debut in February last year, will join Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur who are also set to feature in the tournament once again.

The official Twitter handle of Yorkshire Diamonds posted the squad which included Jemimah's name.

"BREAKING: The Diamonds have announced their squad for the fourth and final edition of the KSL, which will be replaced by the Hundred from 2020. This summer's competition kicks off in early August," the tweet read along with the squad photo which has Jemimah's name.

Mumbai-based Jemimah has represented India in 10 ODIs and 25 T20Is so far.

KSL will feature six teams beginning 6 August.

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2019 23:49:41 IST

