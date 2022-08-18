Jemimah Rodrigues' epic reaction to her viral photo with Kohli, Dhoni's iconic split

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues has amassed a strong fan base on social media accounts with her witty posts and in her latest tweet, she has jokingly compared herself to MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Jemimah shared a collage of Dhoni, Kohli and herself where all three can be seen doing the splits to stay in the crease and save their wickets while batting. Jemimah also gave it a brilliant caption: "Looks like I'm now part of Elite Company".

Looks like I'm now part of Elite Company pic.twitter.com/EkLJq7BaZF — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) August 16, 2022

The caption has grabbed the attention of her followers. Since being shared, the post has garnered more than 1 lakh likes so far. One of the users wrote, “You're Always Elite,” another individual noted, “You have your own company.”

Jemimah played a pivotal role for India in the Commonwealth Games. Her performance with the bat turned out to be the match-winning one on several occasions including the blistering half-century in the match against Barbados and unbeaten 44 against hosts England in the semi-final game. She also started well in the final but had to leave for the dugout after scoring 33 runs. Her dismissal led to a batting collapse for India and the side fell 9 runs short of the target.

After India’s CWG silver, Jemimah asserted that the feeling of winning a medal for the country will always be special for her but a regret would always be there for not clinching the gold. “Playing cricket and winning a medal feels really good,” she added.

Jemimah is currently playing for the Northern Superchargers in the women's Hundred competition. She is enjoying good form there and smashed a quickfire 52 in the opening match against the Oval Invincibles. In the last match against the London Spirit, she was dismissed early after adding just 2 runs to the scoresheet.

