Rajkot: Jaydev Shah was elected president of the Saurashtra Cricket Association, while its former media manager Himanshu Shah is the new secretary.

A media advisory issued here on Saturday informed that the newly-elected president played 120 first class matches before announcing his retirement from all forms of the game in 2018.

Jaydev is the son of former BCCI secretary and veteran cricket administrator Niranjan Shah, and has captained Saurashtra 110 times, which is a domestic cricket record.

Varesh Sinha, the electoral officer of Saurashtra Cricket Association, declared the names of the office-bearers and apex council members, the release stated.

The apex council members and office-bearers are elected as per the new constitution of Saurashtra Cricket Association in keeping with the Supreme Court's judgments, it added.

New Office Bearers:

Jaydev Shah: President

Dipak Lakhani: Vice President

Himanshu Shah: Hon. Secretary

Karan Shah: Hon. Joint Secretary

Shyam Raichura: Treasurer

Apex Council Members: Nilesh Doshi, Jayveer Shah, Vikrant Worah, Abhishek Talatiya, Raju Shah, Abhishek Kamdar, Dr Hiren Kothari, Chana Mori, Mihir Shah, Mahesh Kotecha and Hemant Shah.