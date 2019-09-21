First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 4 Sep 20, 2019
USA vs NAM
Namibia beat USA by 139 runs (D/L method)
IRE T20I Tri-Series | Match 6 Sep 20, 2019
IRE vs SCO
Ireland beat Scotland by 1 run
SA in IND Sep 22, 2019
IND vs SA
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
ICC CWC League 2 Sep 22, 2019
PNG vs NAM
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Jaydev Shah elected Saurashtra Cricket Association president, Himanshu Shah is new secretary

Saurashtra Cricket Association president Jaydev is the son of former BCCI secretary and veteran cricket administrator Niranjan Shah, and has captained Saurashtra 110 times, which is a domestic cricket record.

Press Trust of India, Sep 21, 2019 18:30:43 IST

Rajkot: Jaydev Shah was elected president of the Saurashtra Cricket Association, while its former media manager Himanshu Shah is the new secretary.

A media advisory issued here on Saturday informed that the newly-elected president played 120 first class matches before announcing his retirement from all forms of the game in 2018.

Jaydev Shah elected Saurashtra Cricket Association president, Himanshu Shah is new secretary

File photo of Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. AFP

Jaydev is the son of former BCCI secretary and veteran cricket administrator Niranjan Shah, and has captained Saurashtra 110 times, which is a domestic cricket record.

Varesh Sinha, the electoral officer of Saurashtra Cricket Association, declared the names of the office-bearers and apex council members, the release stated.

The apex council members and office-bearers are elected as per the new constitution of Saurashtra Cricket Association in keeping with the Supreme Court's judgments, it added.

New Office Bearers:

Jaydev Shah: President

Dipak Lakhani: Vice President

Himanshu Shah: Hon. Secretary

Karan Shah: Hon. Joint Secretary

Shyam Raichura: Treasurer

Apex Council Members: Nilesh Doshi, Jayveer Shah, Vikrant Worah, Abhishek Talatiya, Raju Shah, Abhishek Kamdar, Dr Hiren Kothari, Chana Mori, Mihir Shah, Mahesh Kotecha and Hemant Shah.

Updated Date: Sep 21, 2019 18:30:43 IST

Tags : BCCI, Cricket, Himanshu Shah, Indian Cricket, Jaydev Shah, Saurashtra, Saurashtra Cricket Association

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all