Prithvi Shaw is making headlines after becoming the second-highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy history with a blazing innings in a round five match against Assam on Wednesday.

The Mumbai batter cracked 379 runs in just 383 deliveries on Day 2 of the match at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati, Assam. He was not too far from breaking BB Nimbalkar’s record of an unbeaten 443 but Assam spinner Riyan Parag trapped him for an LBW.

Following the sensational knock, the Indian cricket fraternity went on to shower immense praise on the 23-year-old cricketer and BCCI secretary Jay Shah is one of them.

Shah penned a note applauding Prithvi Shaw and termed the youngster “a talent with immense potential.” His post read, “Another entry into the record books. What an extraordinary inning by Prithvi Shaw. Congratulations on hitting the second-highest Ranji Trophy score of all time. A talent with immense potential. Super proud.”

Another entry into the record books! What an extraordinary inning @PrithviShaw! Congratulations on hitting the second-highest Ranji Trophy score of all time. A talent with immense potential. Super proud! @BCCIdomestic pic.twitter.com/0MsturQSpD — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 11, 2023



As soon as the post caught his attention, Shaw responded and thanked Shah for his words. The India opener wrote, “Thank you so much, Jay Shah sir. Your words of encouragement mean a lot. I will keep working hard.”

The replies focused on the fact that Shaw is lacking opportunities on the international circuit. According to them, the BCCI secretary should look into the matter.

Thank you so much @JayShah sir. Your words of encouragement means a lot. Will keep working hard. https://t.co/RoDw5FbUEV — Prithvi Shaw (@PrithviShaw) January 11, 2023



Prithvi Shaw last played for India in July 2021. His recent form in the domestic circuit could make the selectors have a rethink. He has already scored 539 runs in five matches at an average of 67.37 during the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.

The southpaw was seemingly not satisfied with the board’s decision of ignoring him for the Bangladesh tour in November last year and also in the ongoing Sri Lanka series on home soil. Shaw shared a cryptic post ahead of the Bangladesh series on his personal Instagram saying, “Hope you are watching everything, Sai Baba.”

Riding on Prithvi Shah’s devastating knock, Mumbai posted a mammoth 687 runs on the board in the first innings. The team’s captain and veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane also made a huge contribution, adding 191 runs to the scoresheet.

