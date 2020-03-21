First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Javed Miandad heaps praise on Virat Kohli, says India skipper's performance itself 'tells a lot'

Pakistani cricket legend Javed Miandad is in awe of Virat Kohli's batting and has picked the India captain as his favourite batsman, saying his record "itself tells a lot".

Press Trust of India, Mar 21, 2020 16:22:22 IST

Karachi: Pakistani cricket legend Javed Miandad is in awe of Virat Kohli's batting and has picked the India captain as his favourite batsman, saying his record "itself tells a lot".

Javed Miandad heaps praise on Virat Kohli, says India skippers performance itself tells a lot

File photo of Javed Miandad. Reuters

The former Pakistan captain picked the current India skipper as his favourite due to his "classy" batting.

Speaking on his YouTube channel about the talent and depth present in the current Indian squad, Miandad especially praised Kohli for his enviable stats and the way he achieved them.

"I was asked who is the best in the Indian cricket team, so I choose Virat Kohli," Miandad said.

"I don't have to say much, his performance itself tells a lot. People have to admit this as stats are visible.

"Virat performed really well in South Africa; even on an uneven wicket, he scored a hundred. You cannot say he is scared of fast-bowlers or he cannot play on bouncy pitches or he doesn't play spinners well."

Miandad, who aggregated 8,832 runs in 124 Tests and 7,381 runs in 233 ODIs for Pakistan, stated that both Rohit Sharma and Kohli make batting look easy.

One of the toughest competitors of his time, Miandad is known for his outspokenness.

On Kohli, he added, "He is a clean hitter. Look at his shots, it feels so good to watch him bat. He has class.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 21, 2020 16:22:22 IST

Tags : Cricket, India, Indian Cricket Team, Javed Miandad, Pakistan, Sports, SportsTracker, Virat Kohli

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all