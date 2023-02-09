Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad sparked heated controversies after his remark on India refusing to travel to the neighbouring country for the upcoming Asia Cup went viral on social media.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made it clear at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting that the Indian government won’t permit the Indian cricket team to travel to Pakistan, referring to political tension between both nations.

Thus, board secretary Jay Shah demanded a change in the venue for the marquee event. The statement did not go down well with Miandad who, during a public event, pulled out a scathing remark saying, “India can go to hell.” The statement garnered a lot of criticism following which the ex-cricketer had to give a clarification during a session on his YouTube channel.

Referring to his previous comment, Miandad noted that he had no intention to disrespect India. Instead, he only intended to say that their refusal to visit Pakistan will not make any impact on the hosts. Furthermore, he highlighted the fact that if India tours Pakistan for the Asia Cup, it will act as a positive message and can be a major factor in repairing the cricketing relations between the two countries.

India can go to hell if they don’t want to come to Pakistan to play cricket. #cricket unites peoples, this is welcoming message for Indian team come and play in #Pakistan. Our GDP is 152/0 pic.twitter.com/rLQKVsCxsT — Javed Miandad (@Javed__Miandad) February 8, 2023



“Do you understand what hell actually means? Just don’t play if you don’t want to. There isn’t a problem there. Ask the cricketers from India. They will suggest that cricket should be played between these two teams in their respective nations. It will benefit both countries,” Miandad explained.

Moreover, the 65-year-old brought out the reference to other neighbouring countries which frequently play bilateral series. He pointed at Pakistan’s position in world cricket saying, “Pakistan has produced so many world-class cricketers. Let me assure them (India) that it makes no difference if India chooses not to visit Pakistan. That is what I meant. We are self-sufficient,” Miandad noted further.

India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series back in 2012-13. Since then, both teams have faced each other only in major international tournaments. In their latest meeting in a group league fixture of the T20 World Cup 2022, the Men in Blue clinched a 4-wicket victory in one of the best T20I matches ever.

Miandad who featured in 6 World Cups in the Pakistani outfit, went on to recall his career days when high-voltage encounters between India and Pakistan were not that rare.

Reminiscing about the past, the former batter asserted, “They used to come here, and we used to go there earlier. There were numerous Indian spectators present when India visited Pakistan to play a series. The people of Lahore asked them to stay at their homes since there were no hotels available. The ties between the two nations have improved significantly.”

