Jasprit Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan furious with trolls against Arshdeep Singh

As the fans are always heated up for the India-Pakistan rivalry, many of them could not digest India’s 5-wicket loss against their arch-rivals in the Asia Cup Super 4 on Sunday. Numerous trolls and criticism hit the internet world where the cricketers were slammed brutally for their below-par performances in the match.

Meanwhile, Young pacer Arshdeep Singh who made a blunder by dropping an easy chance of Asif Ali in the 18th over, could not escape. Several current and former cricketers took their time to defend the bowler. Virat Kohli also mentioned in the post-match interview, that the entire team was trying to stand by the 23-year-old.

Arshdeep Singh received offensive remarks on social media, including calls to identify him as a “Khalistani.” These kinds of remarks did not go down well with people who were backing the young prodigy. Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh also shared his thoughts on the matter and urged internet users to stop using objectionable language against the players immediately. But an unpredictable yet furious reaction came from sports anchor and Jasprit Bumrah’s wife, Sanjana Ganesan. She also included herself among the supporters of Arshdeep Singh by sharing an Instagram story.

Ganesan had already been irritated with a controversial comment by one of the fans on her throwback Instagram photo with Bumrah. She uploaded an old photograph which was originally shared on 27 January for the first time. Though the caption clearly suggested that the photos were old, a person commented, “Even though the cricket team is losing, the couple has taken a vacation.” Bumrah has been currently undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA in Bengaluru after suffering a back ailment during his England visit. Ganesan immediately exposed the user’s replied, “Can’t you see that this is a throwback photo, you fool?”

Now, referring to the “Khalistani” comment against Arshdeep Singh, Ganesan wrote, “While I do think it’s important to stand up to internet trolls and bullies, I do not agree with dragging someone’s religion, nationality, ethnicity or identity into the matter and I sincerely urge you to consider doing the same.” He also highlighted her previous encounter with the fan in her post by saying, “It’s just a lack of common sense. I promise to keep trying to make the internet a better place, taking down one chomu aadmi at a time.”

The 23-year-old Arshdeep got his call-ups after Bumrah was ruled out of the Asia Cup due to his injury. According to recent reports, the star pacer has been recovering quite quickly and is expected to join the side in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Bumrah’s absence from the Asia Cup squad has been so evident in the performance of the Indian bowling department.