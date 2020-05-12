First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Jasprit Bumrah's ability to generate pace from short run-up unique, but could take a toll on his body, feels Michael Holding

With his short run-up, Jasprit Bumrah makes it extremely difficult for batsmen to measure his pace but the Indian pacer' body may not hold for long because of that approach, reckons West Indies' fast bowling great Michael Holding.

Press Trust of India, May 12, 2020 22:44:23 IST

Mumbai: With his short run-up, Jasprit Bumrah makes it extremely difficult for batsmen to measure his pace but the Indian pacer' body may not hold for long because of that approach, reckons West Indies' fast bowling great Michael Holding.

Holding, who completed the famous West Indies' pace quartet along with Malcolm Marshall, Joel Garner and Andy Roberts, said Bumrah's ability to hit the deck hard with short run up is unique.

Jasprit Bumrahs ability to generate pace from short run-up unique, but could take a toll on his body, feels Michael Holding

File image of Michael Holding. Getty

"Bumrah hits the deck hard and that creates more problem. And especially with that short run, it is difficult for batsmen to formulate in the their minds the pace at which that ball is coming," Holding said on the Sony Ten Pit Stop show aired on channel's Facebook page.

"People talk about bowlers who hit the deck hard and bowlers who just skid off the surface. Malcolm Marshal, for instance, great fast bowler, he skidded the ball off the surface, more than hitting the deck."

It may be an advantage for Bumrah but it also has a drawback, the 68-year-old felt.

"My problem with Bumrah and I mentioned it to him, when last time I saw him in England, is how long that body will hold up with that short run and the amount of effort he has to put into in his bowling, it is a human body. It is not a machine," said Holding.

Bumrah had to be on sidelines for four months last year due to stress fracture in his lower back and made a return to competitive cricket only in January this year when India competed against Sri Lanka.

Holding said both Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are India's special fast bowling talent and it's "not just because of the pace" they generate.

"It is important to have pace, but you have got to have control as well and both of these guys have control. Shami is not very tall, is not extremely quick, but is quick enough. And he has the control and he moves the ball around a bit," the Kingston-born legend observed.

"You don't find Shami spraying the ball all over the place. When you spray the ball all over the place, batsmen get relief, watching those balls go away. If you are constantly (bowling) in the right areas, attacking these batsmen, it creates more and more pressure and they are more liable to make mistakes. So that is Shami's real strength," elaborated Holding, who picked 249 wickets from 60 Tests.

Updated Date: May 12, 2020 22:44:23 IST

Tags : Cricket, Indian Cricket Team, Jasprit Bumrah, Jasprit Bumrah Injury, Michael Holding, Mohammed Shami, Sports, SportsTracker


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all