'This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world,' India cricketer Jasprit Bumrah wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Jasprit Bumrah, wife Sanjana Ganesan welcome first child, share news on social media

Jasprit Bumrah and wife Sanjana Ganesan got married in March 2021. Image: Jasprit Bumrah X account

Jasprit Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan became parents to a baby boy on Monday, the Indian cricketer shared on X (formerly Twitter).

“Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it – Jasprit and Sanjana,” Bumrah posted.

Bumrah had left the Team India camp before the Nepal game in Asia Cup 2023 for the birth of his first child who has been named Angad Jasprit Bumrah.

The pacer will miss the Nepal game on Monday but will be back with the team if they reach the Super Fours.

Bumrah and Sanjana, a television broadcaster, got married in March of 2021.

Published on: September 04, 2023 12:00:48 IST

