Jasprit Bumrah targets 'comeback that's stronger than setback' after injury rules him out of India vs South Africa Test series
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was forced out of South Africa Test series owing to the back injury that was caught in a routine radiological screening.
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 AP Vs MIZ Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MP Vs TRI Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs BIH Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SER Vs TN Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS Vs MIZ Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 UTT Vs CHA Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs HP Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs HAR Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUD Vs MEG Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs UP Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MEG Vs SIK Meghalaya beat Sikkim by 194 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 JK Vs TRI Tripura beat Jammu and Kashmir by 2 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TN Vs RAJ Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan by 6 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs BEN Gujarat beat Bengal by 38 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 11 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 2 Warm-up T20 Matches, 2019 IBPW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat Indian Board Presidents Women XI by 83 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 CHNW Vs HKW China Women beat Hong Kong Women by 14 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW Vs JPNW Japan Women beat South Korea Women by 32 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 NAM Vs PNG Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 27 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 PNG Vs NAM Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
- South Africa in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs SA South Africa beat India by 9 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Sep 27th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Sep 29th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 2nd, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Sep 26th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW vs SLW - Sep 29th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Sep 29th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAH vs UP - Sep 26th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUN vs VID - Sep 26th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Narendra Modi govt's major outreach to minorities: 80% resources for education, health, skill development; 33-40% for women-centric projects
-
Donald Trump impeachment: Transcript of call between US president, Ukrainian counterpart unlikely to be verbatim
-
Building collapse in Mumbai's Khar: 10-year-old Mahi Motvani declared brought dead at Lilavati Hospital after 2-hour-long rescue op
-
Sensex tanks over 300 points, Nifty tests 11,500-mark in early session; bank, IT, auto stocks trade negative
-
Kaappaan tops TN, Kerala box office in opening weekend; Gaddalakonda Ganesh earns Rs 25 cr globally
-
Dantewada Assembly bypoll: Voters brave Maoist threat as turnout touches 60.16% by 3 pm; figure likely to rise, says official
-
Abhishek Verma interview: The engineer-cum-lawyer who went from hobby shooting to winning gold medals
-
Subasri Krishnan's film Sikhirini Mwsanai traces conflict-ridden Bodo identity through revival of their art
-
'Flying photographer' George Steinmetz on capturing environmental change, the ethics of using drones
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|India
|8411
|263
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4407
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
New Delhi: Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Wednesday said he will come back stronger after recovering from the lower back injury that has ruled him out of the Test series against South Africa.
The 25-year-old was on Tuesday forced out owing to the injury that was caught in a routine radiological screening. The Test series against the Proteas starts on 2 October in Visakhapatnam.
"Injuries are part & parcel of the sport. Thank you for all your recovery wishes. My head is held high & I am aiming for a comeback that's stronger than the setback," Bumrah tweeted.
Umesh Yadav has replaced him in the Indian squad for the three matches. Bumrah is also likely to miss the upcoming T20 and Test assignment against Bangladesh scheduled for next month.
Bumrah had been rested from the recently-concluded Twenty20 series against South Africa, which ended in a 1-1 draw.
The paceman, with a sling action, is feared for his immaculate line and length, particularly the perfectly-placed yorkers.
In the Test series against the West Indies, which was his last assignment, Bumrah emerged as the wrecker-in-chief for India with 13 wickets in two Tests.
He became the fastest Indian pacer to take 50 wickets in Tests during the course of that assignment last month.
He achieved the feat during the second Test against the Caribbean side in his 11th Test, surpassing Venkatesh Prasad and Mohammed Shami, who took 13 matches each to touch the mark.
Updated Date:
Sep 25, 2019 13:13:34 IST
Also See
India vs South Africa: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Tests with minor stress fracture; Umesh Yadav named replacement
Jasprit Bumrah's unflinching self-belief a by-product of time spent in Ranji Trophy post his knee surgery
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I at Bengaluru weather forecast today: Cloudy with ample chance of rain