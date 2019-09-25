First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 6 Sep 23, 2019
NAM vs PNG
Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 27 runs
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 5 Sep 22, 2019
PNG vs NAM
Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
SL in PAK Sep 27, 2019
PAK vs SL
National Stadium, Karachi
SL in PAK Sep 29, 2019
PAK vs SL
National Stadium, Karachi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Jasprit Bumrah targets 'comeback that's stronger than setback' after injury rules him out of India vs South Africa Test series

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was forced out of South Africa Test series owing to the back injury that was caught in a routine radiological screening.

Press Trust of India, Sep 25, 2019 13:13:34 IST

New Delhi: Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Wednesday said he will come back stronger after recovering from the lower back injury that has ruled him out of the Test series against South Africa.

The 25-year-old was on Tuesday forced out owing to the injury that was caught in a routine radiological screening. The Test series against the Proteas starts on 2 October in Visakhapatnam.

"Injuries are part & parcel of the sport. Thank you for all your recovery wishes. My head is held high & I am aiming for a comeback that's stronger than the setback," Bumrah tweeted.

Umesh Yadav has replaced him in the Indian squad for the three matches. Bumrah is also likely to miss the upcoming T20 and Test assignment against Bangladesh scheduled for next month.

Bumrah had been rested from the recently-concluded Twenty20 series against South Africa, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The paceman, with a sling action, is feared for his immaculate line and length, particularly the perfectly-placed yorkers.

In the Test series against the West Indies, which was his last assignment, Bumrah emerged as the wrecker-in-chief for India with 13 wickets in two Tests.

He became the fastest Indian pacer to take 50 wickets in Tests during the course of that assignment last month.

He achieved the feat during the second Test against the Caribbean side in his 11th Test, surpassing Venkatesh Prasad and Mohammed Shami, who took 13 matches each to touch the mark.

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2019 13:13:34 IST

Tags : Cricket, India, India Vs South Africa, India Vs South Africa 2019, Jasprit Bumrah, South Africa, Umesh Yadav

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all