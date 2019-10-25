Jasprit Bumrah, Smriti Mandhana bag Wisden India Almanack Cricketer of the Year awards
Premier speedster Jasprit Bumrah and batswoman Smriti Mandhana are the two Indian names among the five winners of the prestigious Wisden India Almanack Cricketer of the Year award which was announced on Friday.
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 KEN Vs NAM Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 60 runs (VJD method)
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs TN Tamil Nadu beat Gujarat by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs CHH Karnataka beat Chhattisgarh by 9 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs MUM Match Abandoned
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IRE Vs JER Ireland beat Jersey by 8 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 PNG Vs SIN Papua New Guinea beat Singapore by 43 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BER Vs SCO Scotland beat Bermuda by 46 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 CAN Vs HK Hong Kong beat Canada by 32 runs
- T20I Iberia Cup, 2019 ESP vs POR - Oct 25th, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 CAN vs OMA - Oct 25th, 2019, 09:00 PM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IRE vs NIG - Oct 26th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 30th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDA vs INDB - Oct 31st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDC vs INDA - Nov 1st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDB vs INDC - Nov 2nd, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra and Haryana Government Formation LIVE Updates: JJP will support party that agrees to 75% job reservation for Haryanvis, says Dushyant Chautala
-
Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya likely to play crucial role in govt formation as Haryana gets hung Assembly; ex-RSS activist under spotlight
-
India should embrace Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo-approved student training methods to give its primary education system a quantum leap
-
Housefull 4 movie review: Only Akshay Kumar is given sizeable screen-time in a film that champions crass humour
-
BWF French Open 2019: Authoritative Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty show another set of world champions the exit door
-
SBI Q2 net profit surges six-fold to Rs 3,375 cr on insurance venture stake sale boost; gross NPAs decline 7.19%
-
En route to Annapurna Base Camp, every turn is more mesmerising than the last
-
US House Subcommittee hearing aimed to target India, but that doesn't mean it didn't contain lessons for New Delhi
-
Indian art world's #MeToo reckoning: Toxic patriarchal conditioning must be dismantled for true change
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Bengaluru: Premier speedster Jasprit Bumrah and batswoman Smriti Mandhana are the two Indian names among the five winners of the prestigious Wisden India Almanack Cricketer of the Year award which was announced on Friday.
File image of Jasprit Bumrah. AP
The other winners from Asia are Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman, Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne and Afghanistan Rashid Khan.
The seventh edition of the annual cricket publication for 2019 and 2020 also features Mayank Agarwal for his stellar domestic run leading to a successful Test call-up.
Mandhana is the third woman to be named 'Cricketer of the Year', after Mithali Raj and Deepti Sharma. Stalwarts Gundappa Viswanath and Lala Amarnath are inducted into the Wisden India Hall of Fame.
Cricket Country: The Untold History of the First All India Team by Prashant Kidambi has been adjudged the Wisden India Book of the Year.
The Almanack reviewer described it as "a tribute to the game's Indianness" that "superbly describes and analyses the tour (Indians in England 1911) and the politics that led up to it".
The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Updated Date:
Oct 25, 2019 16:30:34 IST
Also See
Rohit Sharma jumps to 10th place in ICC Test batsmen rankings, becomes third India batsman to reach top 10 in all three formats
R Ashwin jumps three spots in ICC Test bowlers' rankings to No 7; Virat Kohli closes in on Steve Smith in batsmen rankings
Rohit Sharma's ton, Ajinkya Rahane's fifty puts hosts in driver's seat on Day 1 of third Test