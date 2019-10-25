First Cricket
Jasprit Bumrah, Smriti Mandhana bag Wisden India Almanack Cricketer of the Year awards

Premier speedster Jasprit Bumrah and batswoman Smriti Mandhana are the two Indian names among the five winners of the prestigious Wisden India Almanack Cricketer of the Year award which was announced on Friday.

Press Trust of India, Oct 25, 2019 16:30:34 IST

Bengaluru: Premier speedster Jasprit Bumrah and batswoman Smriti Mandhana are the two Indian names among the five winners of the prestigious Wisden India Almanack Cricketer of the Year award which was announced on Friday.

File image of Jasprit Bumrah. AP

The other winners from Asia are Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman, Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne and Afghanistan Rashid Khan.

The seventh edition of the annual cricket publication for 2019 and 2020 also features Mayank Agarwal for his stellar domestic run leading to a successful Test call-up.

Mandhana is the third woman to be named 'Cricketer of the Year', after Mithali Raj and Deepti Sharma. Stalwarts Gundappa Viswanath and Lala Amarnath are inducted into the Wisden India Hall of Fame.

Cricket Country: The Untold History of the First All India Team by Prashant Kidambi has been adjudged the Wisden India Book of the Year.

The Almanack reviewer described it as "a tribute to the game's Indianness" that "superbly describes and analyses the tour (Indians in England 1911) and the politics that led up to it".

Updated Date: Oct 25, 2019 16:30:34 IST

