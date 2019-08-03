Jasprit Bumrah might have a made of habit of taking wickets in all formats of the game, but according to him, there's no better feeling than seeing kids copying his unorthodox action.

The premier strike bowler of Indian cricket team said as a cricket-fanatic, he tried to emulate bowling actions of all the top bowlers as a kid so now when he sees them do the same with his bowling, he feels overjoyed.

"As a kid, I used to watch a lot of cricket on TV and tried to emulate bowling actions of all the top bowlers in the world. So everyday when I went out to play it was a new bowling action. There is no better feeling when kids are emulating your bowling action because I used to do that when I was growing up," Bumrah was quoted as saying by CricketNext at the ‘Forbes India 30 Under 30’ event in Mumbai.

Bumrah, who played a key role in India's journey to the semi-final of the Cricket World Cup and Mumbai Indians' IPL title-victory, bagged the 2019 Youth Icon award at the function.

The speedster also spoke about watching a 70-year-old lady emulating his action on social media and how it cheered him up after the team's World Cup campaign came to an end following defeat to New Zealand in the semi-final.

“The video actually made my day. We were coming back to India after a tough World Cup campaign. Watching this brought a smile on my face,” Bumrah said.

Bumrah has earned a well-deserved break after a hectic few months and will not take part in team's limited-overs matches against the West Indies. He will be back with the squad for the two-match Test series, which is scheduled to begin from 22 August.