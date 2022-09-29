Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Jasprit Bumrah ruled out T20 World Cup 2022: Twitter goes berserk as India pacer gets injured ahead of marquee event

Jasprit Bumrah has a serious back stress fracture injury that does not require surgery but the India pacer has been advised to rest for four to six months.

Jasprit Bumrah recently featured in the T20I series vs Australia.

Jasprit Bumrah, who is India’s spearhead pacer, has been reportedly ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022, which is scheduled to begin from October 16 in Australia. Bumrah has been ruled out of the tournament with a back stress fracture injury.

As per BCCI sources, the right-arm quick is believed to be out of action for a period of four to six months.

“Bumrah is not going to play the World T20 for sure. He has a serious back condition. It’s a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Meanwhile, Twitterati went berserk after learning about the development, which came as a huge setback for the Men in Blue and their T20 World Cup dream. Here are some of the reactions:

It is worth noting that Bumrah has scalped 70 T20I wickets and is only behind Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for most wickets for India in the shortest format. Hence, replacing the star pacer in the World Cup squad will be an uphill task for Team India.

Notably, Bumrah, who recently featured in two T20Is against Australia, had not travelled with the team for the first T20I against South Africa, played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, 28 September.

Jasprit Bumrah is now set to become the second senior India player to be ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 after star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from knee surgery.

Updated Date: September 29, 2022 17:24:57 IST

