Jasprit Bumrah reveals why MS Dhoni asked him not to bowl yorkers in death overs during ODI debut

  • FP Trending
  • September 10th, 2020
  • 17:07:11 IST

Jasprit Bumrah is one of the most lethal pacers that the India produced over the years. Bumrah, now known and trusted by fellow players for his perfect yorker pitches in the death overs, was told not to bowl the special delivery in his debut match by former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The pacer recalled his ODI debut during a recent interview with Times of India. He said when he made his debut against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2016, Dhoni had never seen him bowl at 'any level'.

File image of Jasprit Bumrah and MS Dhoni. AFP

So, when the speedster was given the ball to take care of the concluding overs, he had asked captain cool whether he should be bowling yorkers. However, Dhoni had asked him not to bowl them, which according to Bumrah could have been because the former skipper thought that it was difficult delivery and Bumrah might not be able to pull it off.

He recalled admitting that yorkers were his go to delivery during the death overs. And his technique yielded great results for India as he gave away only three runs in the 49th over. Praising Dhoni for giving him “a lot of freedom”, Bumrah said how the keeper had appreciated his skills.

The bowler said that Dhoni had come to him after the over and had said, “You should’ve come earlier, we would’ve won the whole series”. Bumrah said, “Here was me, making a nervous debut and the captain telling me “you could’ve won us this series”.

The interview also focused on Dhoni’s unique way of bidding goodbye to international cricket. Speaking on it, Bumrah said, “Well, it was his decision, and everybody respects it”.

Bumrah will showcase his impeccable yorker skills when he turns up for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which starts on 19 September.

