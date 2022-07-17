Jasprit Bumrah rested for Manchester ODI due to 'back spasms', replaced by Mohammed Siraj

Speedster Jasprit Bumrah was rested by the Indian team for the third and final ODI against England in Manchester on Sunday.

Bumrah, who had rocked the English batting order in the series opener, was ruled out due to a back spasm, as confirmed by India skipper Rohit Sharma at the toss in the series decider at Manchester's Old Trafford Stadium.

"Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of this game owing to back spasms. Arshdeep was not considered for selection as he is yet to fully recover from right abdominal strain," read an official statement from the BCCI.

Mohammed Siraj, who was part of the India XI in the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Birmingham, replaced Bumrah in the XI. Siraj wasn't included in India's squad for the three T20Is, and thus makes his first white-ball appearance on the England tour in its very last game.

And the Hyderabad pacer made an impact right away after his inclusion, removing Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root in a space of four deliveries to start off with a double-wicket maiden, giving the Men in Blue a solid start after their decision to field.

Bumrah had dished out a Player-of-the-Match-winning performance in the series opener at the Oval as his figures of 6/19 — the third-best by an Indian in ODIs — helped bundle England out for a paltry 110, leading to a 10-wicket win for the Men in Blue.

England, however, bounced back in the very next game at Lord's, this time Reece Topley collecting a six-for (6/24) to help restrict India to 146 after the hosts posted 246 on the board. Bumrah registered figures of 2/49 in this game.

India XI for third ODI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

England XI for third ODI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

