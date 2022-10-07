Former India coach Ravi Shastri feels India have the quality and strength to go deep in the 2022 T20 World Cup despite the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. Bumrah has been withdrawn from the squad due to a back injury while Jadeja didn’t make the cut because of a knee injury.

Nonetheless, former India all-rounder Shastri has said that India can also win the World Cup if they manage to reach the semi-finals.

“I think we have got enough strength and we have a good team. I have always believed if you make it to the semi-finals, it could be anyone’s tournament. The endeavour would be to start well, get to the semis, and then you have got enough strength to probably win the [World] Cup, for all you know,” Shastri was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

India last won the T20 World Cup in 2007 and their last ICC trophy came in 2013 when they won the Champions Trophy.

Shastri also added that Bumrah and Jadeja’s absence is an opportunity for India to “unearth a new champion”.

“Bumrah not being there, Jadeja not being there – it hampers the side – but it’s an opportunity to unearth a new champion,” Shastri said.

India are still to name a replacement for Bumrah in the main World Cup squad. Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar are considered the favourites for the spot. Shastri feels Shami’s previous experience of playing in Australia would work in his favour.

“India have been there a lot in the last six years and he (Shami) has been an integral part of all those tours. So that experience [of having done well in Australia] counts,” he opined.

