Bumrah and Chahal are replaced in the line-up by Deepak Chahar and R Ashwin for the India vs South Africa 1st T20 in Kochi.
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah missed out on India vs South Africa 1st T20 scheduled to begin in Kochi on Wednesday due to a back pain, confirmed BCCI on Twitter through its official handle. Among other notable names, missing the match was experienced spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.
“Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India’s practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first #INDvSA T20I,” wrote BCCI.
🚨 UPDATE 🚨
Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India’s practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first #INDvSA T20I.#TeamIndia
— BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2022
Chahal’s absence, on the other hand, was confirmed by Team India captain Rohit Sharma, who added that Deepak Chahar and R Ashwin will replace the duo in like-for-like replacements.
“Bumrah had a niggle in the morning so he misses out and Chahal misses out as well. Deepak chahar and Ashwin are back,” said Sharma, who also opted to bowl first after winning the toss.
India already have a depleted bowling strength for the series with Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami not in the mix for the series. While Pandya and Kumar is rested, Shami couldn’t recover in time from COVID-19. Umesh Yadav was named as his late replacement two days ago.
Shami, who has already been snubbed for the T20 World Cup, tested negative on Wednesday and could be seen as a replacement for Bumrah if BCCI urges caution with their premium pace bowler.
