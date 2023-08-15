Team India Tuesday took off for a T201 series in Ireland.

The three-match series will see the return of the mainstay of Indian pace attack, Jasprit Bumrah after a year-long break due to a back injury. He will also lead the men-in-blue for the outing.

The series gets underway on 18 August at Malahide, Dublin, followed by remaining matches on 20 and 23 August at the same venue.

The Board of Cricket Control in India shared pictures of the teams’ departure.

Bumrah pulled last September with a reported stress reaction in his lower back. This made him miss the 2022 T20 World Cup. He was then selected for an ODI series against Sri Lanka in January this year but again pulled out due to back pain. He also missed the four-match Test series at home against Australia, the 2023 IPL, and the WTC final. His return was long awaited as reports of his recovery started surfacing a couple of months ago.

The team just comes out of a T20I series loss in West Indies, drawing a lot of questions on their preparedness, especially as the T20 World Cup is just 10 months away and the majority of the squad for the tournament will be drawn from the same stock.

Just like in West Indies, India have called up several youngsters like Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma for the Ireland tour.

India squad:

Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.