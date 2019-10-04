Jasprit Bumrah is a phenomenal talent and will only get better, says teammate KL Rahul
Pacer Jasprit Bumrah is currently out of India squad as he has been ruled out for a minimum period of two months following a lower back stress fracture.
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUD Vs NAG Match Abandoned
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs BAR Delhi beat Baroda by 10 runs (VJD method)
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS Vs CHA Chandigarh beat Assam by 21 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TRI Vs RAJ Tripura beat Rajasthan by 47 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat India Women by 105 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 5 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 132 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 51 runs
- Vanuatu in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 MAL Vs VAN Malaysia beat Vanuatu by 22 runs
- Singapore T20I Tri-Series, 2019 SIN Vs ZIM Zimbabwe beat Singapore by 8 wickets
- Vanuatu in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 MAL Vs VAN Vanuatu beat Malaysia by 6 wickets
- Vanuatu in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 MAL Vs VAN Malaysia beat Vanuatu by 26 runs
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Oct 5th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Oct 7th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Oct 9th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW vs SLW - Oct 5th, 2019, 05:40 AM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW vs SLW - Oct 7th, 2019, 05:40 AM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW vs SLW - Oct 9th, 2019, 05:40 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUN vs VID - Oct 5th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 AP vs SIK - Oct 5th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BAR vs HAR - Oct 5th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 5.15%: Central bank goes with the tide but reduction in interest rate cannot ensure pick-up in credit
-
'India cannot remain dependent on imported weapons': Rajnath Singh seeks active participation of private sector in defence industry
-
Opposition's boycott of special Uttar Pradesh Assembly session bad strategy, optics; defiant MLAs leave Adityanath critics red-faced
-
Asuran movie review: Dhanush, Manju Warrier deliver intense performances in Vetrimaran's riveting drama
-
NBA India Games 2019: League commissioner Adam Silver believes an Indian will break into NBA within the next five years
-
Making of Durga Puja: How Bengal's biggest annual festival supports livelihoods of thousands
-
Sensex plunges 434 points, Nifty plummets 139 points; rate-sensitive bank, auto, realty stocks fall up to 5% post-RBI rate cut
-
In a remote Rajasthan national park, two women forest guards forge a friendship
-
Iraq protests: 46 killed in mass uprising against govt corruption, curfew imposed; top cleric blames politicians
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|India
|8411
|263
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4407
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
New Delhi: India batsman KL Rahul feels Jasprit Bumrah is "someone you don't want to mess with" as the speedster shows no mercy even to his teammates once he enters the cricket field.
Both Rahul and Bumrah are not part of the Indian squad for the ongoing South Africa Test series.
File image of Jasprit Bumrah. AP
While Bumrah has been ruled out for a minimum period of two months following a lower back stress fracture, Rahul's poor performance in the longest format of the game has kept him out of the Test squad.
"He's someone you don't want to mess with because he bowls the ball at serious speeds and he's a competitor off the field even when we're playing against each other," Rahul was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.
"There's no mercy, even for the guys who play for the same country - he's always very competitive. He's a phenomenal talent, the things that he's doing for the country right now are absolutely fantastic and I know he's only going to grow and get better."
Rahul is currently playing for Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and has been in good form, hitting a century and a half-century in his four innings so far.
He revealed that facing Australian duo of Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon and Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan is very difficult.
"Pat Cummins, who is the no. 1 Test bowler right now. I found him very hard to face. Rashid Khan has always got the edge over me - he has my number a little bit. Nathan Lyon from Australia. All these guys, and Bumrah of course," Rahul said.
The 27-year-old also lavished praise on England all-rounder Ben Stokes.
"He can bowl, he's a phenomenal fielder, he's played out there before and he's had a great impact on the teams he's played for. I hope he can play for my team, it'd be great to have him on my side!" Rahul said.
Updated Date:
Oct 04, 2019 21:31:23 IST
Also See
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Pavan Deshpande, Krishnappa Gowtham's heroics guide Karnataka to huge victory over Jharkhand
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vijay Shankar smashes 91 on return from injury; KL Rahul shines in Karnataka's win over Kerala
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019: Skipper Unmukt Chand's unbeaten 80 guides Uttarakhand to 7-wicket win over Assam