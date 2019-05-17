Arguably the most exciting young talent along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya and left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah's performance with the new ball and old will be pivotal to the Indian attack. With his slinging action off a short run-up, he can pose a great difficulty to the batsman while everyone else can sit back and admire the mean fast bowler with a wonderful attitude to his craft.

In the three years that he has played international cricket across all three formats, scalping 185 batsmen, including 85 in one-day internationals, the 25-year-old has endeared himself not only to his skipper Virat Kohli and teammates but also to millions of Indian cricket fans. The rival batsmen have been wary of taking him on, treating him with respect nearly all the time as evidenced by the fact that he has rarely had an economy rate of more than 5.50 runs per over.

Bumrah's maturity — a wise head on young shoulders — helps him adjust his bowling to the conditions. On tracks that afford bounce, he is able to dig the ball short and get it to climb rapidly on the batsmen and hurry them into committing mistakes. His ability to get the cricket ball to swing late and his lethal yorkers make the no-nonsense bowler a very difficult proposition to negotiate in the middle. His bustling pace is a key weapon even on flat decks that threaten to draw the bowlers’ teeth and make their life difficult.

Bumrah's partnership with the more experienced new-ball bowlers, Bhuvnewshar Kumar and Mohammed Shami will be eagerly watched as it forms an integral part of making the Indian attack capable of delivering the goods in all conditions. His personal demeanour is so inspiring that he can deal with the pressure of being the fulcrum of the bowling unit without batting an eyelid.

