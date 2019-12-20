Jasprit Bumrah has to go through NCA for fitness test like other Indian cricketers, says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Friday asserted that Jasprit Bumrah's fitness evaluation will be done at the National Cricket Academy after it was speculated that neither the premier Indian pacer nor the Rahul Dravid-led body are keen on going ahead with the test in Bengaluru.
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs BIH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MIZ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MEG Goa beat Meghalaya by an innings and 8 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs SIK Puducherry beat Sikkim by an innings and 269 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ODS Vs SER Odisha beat Services by an innings and 31 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAH Vs JK Jammu and Kashmir beat Maharashtra by 54 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 26 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 84 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 29 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW Match Abandoned
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 107 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs SCO United Arab Emirates beat Scotland by 7 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA Scotland beat USA by 4 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 22nd, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Dec 26th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20Is, 2019 PHIW vs INAW - Dec 21st, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20Is, 2019 PHIW vs INAW - Dec 21st, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20Is, 2019 PHIW vs INAW - Dec 22nd, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs AND - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs HYD - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GUJ vs KER - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Citizenship Amendment Act protests LIVE Updates: Firing reported in UP's Bulandshahr; police personnel, protesters 'grievously' injured, says report
-
Dabangg 3 movie review: Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey is no longer charming or funny - R.I.P. please, Robinhood?
-
A policeman, an inmate and prison-made technology: Rethinking how convicts can spend time in jail
-
Smriti Irani criticises Mamata Banerjee over demand for UN-monitored referendum on CAA, NRC, says remark ‘insult to Indian Parliament’
-
Stressed MSMEs will not be declared NPAs, they can approach PSBs to sort out finances: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Pakistan Bar Council slams Army for criticising judgment of special court against Pervez Musharraf in treason case
-
Ashleigh Barty and Rafael Nadal claim season-ending ITF awards after finishing season as top-ranked players
-
Post of Chief of Defence Staff comes at a time of flux in military-civil relations, challenge will be identifying and plugging defence loopholes
-
Jharkhand’s groves of faith: How conservation schemes are protecting sarnas from developmental projects
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Kolkata: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Friday asserted that Jasprit Bumrah's fitness evaluation will be done at the National Cricket Academy after it was speculated that neither the premier Indian pacer nor the Rahul Dravid-led body are keen on going ahead with the test in Bengaluru.
Bumrah is on his way to regaining fitness after being laid low by a stress fracture of the back. He recently bowled at India's net practice ahead of the second ODI against the West Indies in Visakhapatnam.
Jasprit Bumrah in the nets ahead of the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCI
"I am not aware of the issue. But Indian players will have to go back to NCA and we will make sure it's comfortable and logistically easier," Ganguly told reporters at Kolkata.
He was responding to a report that Dravid had declined Bumrah's reluctant request for a fitness test at the NCA. It was said that the former India captain is miffed with Bumrah's decision to undergo rehabilitation under private trainers instead of the ones from NCA.
The 26-year-old Bumrah, the No 1 ranked ODI bowler in the ICC list, has been trained with IPL franchise Delhi Capitals' trainer Rajnikanth Sivagnanam in Mumbai after recovering from the injury.
"NCA has to be the first and final point for International cricketers. It's a place for Indian cricketers. Everyone has to go through NCA," asserted Ganguly.
"They play cricket all over the places year long. We will also try and see whether NCA physios can come and help Jasprit in Mumbai. We will keep the monitoring under NCA. We want to make sure there's best people with NCA," he added.
Ganguly recently visited NCA and held discussions with Dravid, who was appointed the head of cricket there in July this year.
"There's huge hope from Rahul. He's been a tremendous player. You will get perfection and commitment. We will sort it out," he said.
"We have given Dravid the charge at the NCA to get it more organised. Ultimately we will extend his role. I've spoken to him and the office-bearers. You will get to know the details in a week's time," he added.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 20, 2019 15:03:08 IST
Also See
India U-19 batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal says Rahul Dravid helped him improve batting with his tips
'You perform and you continue, you don't, someone else takes over', Sourav Ganguly slams allegations of strained relation with India coach Ravi Shastri
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly says Rishabh Pant should figure own way of dealing with pressure, get used to MS Dhoni chants