Despite playing just 12 Test matches, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, on the back of his extraordinary short career, has already ensured that his name becomes a part of any discussion on best bowlers of the modern generation.

A young lanky pacer, who first caught the attention with his unorthodox bowling style in Indian Premier League (IPL) playing for Mumbai Indians, Bumrah has climbed the stairs of success at faster rate than what a speed gun can display.

The Ahmedabad-born cricketer recently climbed to the career-high third spot in the ICC rankings for Test bowlers and that came as a result of his successful tour of West Indies where he picked up 13 wickets at an average of just 9.23 in two Tests.

The most memorable of his bowling spell came in the first match where he too 5/7 in the second innings to lead visitors to 318 runs win in Antigua. He would also go on to take a hat-trick on the tour.

One person who has closely followed Bumrah's rise is former India captain and coach Anil Kumble. The former leg-spinner was chief mentor of Mumbai Indians when Bumrah joined the franchise. Kumble also worked with the pacer as India coach.

In an interview with CricketNext, Kumble spoke about how the 25-year-old fast bowler has improved as a player over the years and what makes him such a menacing pacer.

"He (Bumrah) is a lot more consistent, he knows how to get a wicket," Kumble said. "It is not just about the skillset you have or you possess the ability to bowl in, away or a bouncer. I think the ability to bounce back and what to do when I think Bumrah has done that brilliantly and he is a great student of the game, he understands the nuances, he bowls differently to different batsmen assesses those conditions really quickly and that has been the ability of Jasprit Bumrah in this series (West Indies tour)."

When asked whether he sees "shades" of a great fast bowler in Bumrah, Kumble replied: "Yes, he certainly has the quality to go on and become the greatest ever fast bowler from India. I think that is something that he has and you can see those shades early in his career. He is only 25 so he has a long way ahead of him and you know it is wonderful to see the kinds of performances he has put together."

Kumble also praised Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami for their good performances and added that India's solid Test record over the last four-five years has been a result of "bowling strength that India possess."