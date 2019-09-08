First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NZ in SL | 3rd T20I Sep 06, 2019
SL vs NZ
Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
NZ in SL | 2nd T20I Sep 03, 2019
SL vs NZ
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
The Ashes Sep 12, 2019
ENG vs AUS
The Oval, London
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series Sep 13, 2019
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Jasprit Bumrah has quality to become the greatest Indian fast bowler, says Anil Kumble

Jasprit Bumrah recently climbed to career-high third spot in ICC Test rankings after picking up 13 wickets in two Tests of West Indies tour.

FirstCricket Staff, Sep 08, 2019 10:57:12 IST

Despite playing just 12 Test matches, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, on the back of his extraordinary short career, has already ensured that his name becomes a part of any discussion on best bowlers of the modern generation.

A young lanky pacer, who first caught the attention with his unorthodox bowling style in Indian Premier League (IPL) playing for Mumbai Indians, Bumrah has climbed the stairs of success at faster rate than what a speed gun can display.

Jasprit Bumrah has quality to become the greatest Indian fast bowler, says Anil Kumble

Jasprit Bumrah became only the third Indian bowler to collect a Test hat-trick, during West Indies tour. AP

The Ahmedabad-born cricketer recently climbed to the career-high third spot in the ICC rankings for Test bowlers and that came as a result of his successful tour of West Indies where he picked up 13 wickets at an average of just 9.23 in two Tests.

The most memorable of his bowling spell came in the first match where he too 5/7 in the second innings to lead visitors to 318 runs win in Antigua. He would also go on to take a hat-trick on the tour.

One person who has closely followed Bumrah's rise is former India captain and coach Anil Kumble. The former leg-spinner was chief mentor of Mumbai Indians when Bumrah joined the franchise. Kumble also worked with the pacer as India coach.

In an interview with CricketNext, Kumble spoke about how the 25-year-old fast bowler has improved as a player over the years and what makes him such a menacing pacer.

"He (Bumrah) is a lot more consistent, he knows how to get a wicket," Kumble said. "It is not just about the skillset you have or you possess the ability to bowl in, away or a bouncer. I think the ability to bounce back and what to do when I think Bumrah has done that brilliantly and he is a great student of the game, he understands the nuances, he bowls differently to different batsmen assesses those conditions really quickly and that has been the ability of Jasprit Bumrah in this series (West Indies tour)."

When asked whether he sees "shades" of a great fast bowler in Bumrah, Kumble replied: "Yes, he certainly has the quality to go on and become the greatest ever fast bowler from India. I think that is something that he has and you can see those shades early in his career. He is only 25 so he has a long way ahead of him and you know it is wonderful to see the kinds of performances he has put together."

Kumble also praised Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami for their good performances and added that India's solid Test record over the last four-five years has been a result of "bowling strength that India possess."

Updated Date: Sep 08, 2019 10:57:12 IST

Tags : Anil Kumble, India, India Vs West Indies, Indian Cricket Team, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, TheySaidIt

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4333 255
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all