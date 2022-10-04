Jasprit Bumrah has spoken out for the first time since he was officially ruled out of the T20 World Cup later this month in Australia. The Indian seamer had earlier reportedly suffered a stress fracture in the back and was withdrawn from the T20I series vs South Africa.

“I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia,” he wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

Bumrah had complained of back pain last week during a practice session and was rushed to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further assessment. Upon scans, the worst was confirmed for Indian team and fans.

“The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement on Monday.

BCCI didn’t name a replacement for Bumrah. Fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar are in the reserves.

It is the second time in three years that Bumrah has been sidelined by a back injury. He had a lower back issue in 2019 which kept him out for three months.

India are expected to fly out to Australia this week, at the conclusion of third and final T20I against South Africa tonight, and have warmup games lined up against New Zealand and Australia.

India opens their T20 World Cup against Pakistan on 23 October in Melbourne. Also in their group are South Africa, Bangladesh and two qualifiers who are yet to be determined.

