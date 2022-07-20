Jasprit Bumrah drops to second spot in ICC ODI Rankings for bowlers

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has dropped to number two spot in the ICC ODI rankings for bowlers while New Zealand's Trent Boult has taken the top spot with 704 rating. Bumrah had missed the final and deciding ODI against England due to back spasms.

Apart from Bumrah, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who picked up seven wickets in the series against England has jumped four spots and is now placed at 16.

In the rankings for batting, Pakistan's Babar Azam is at the first spot while former India captain Virat Kohli and current captain Rohit Sharma are at fourth and fifth respectively. Rassie van der Dussen jumped three spots and is at number three in the list. Van der Dussen scored a hundred against England during the first ODI on Tuesday at Chester-le-Street.

India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant helped the side clinch the ODI series against England with an unbeaten hundred in the final match and the left-handed batter has been rewarded for the same. Pant jumped 25 spots to 52nd.

In the all-rounders' rankings, Colin de Grandhomme took the fifth spot while Chris Woakes dropped to sixth. Ben Stokes who retired from ODI format also dropped to 12th.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.