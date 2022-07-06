Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami not getting desired support from other bowlers: Aakash Chopra

Former opener Aakash Chopra has said that the lack of support for pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami was one of the reasons for India's loss in the Edgbaston Test as England retained the Pataudi Trophy by finishing the series on 2-2.

Despite setting a mammoth target of 378, Indian bowlers failed to restrict the English batters as they completed the chase with utmost ease and after losing just three wickets. While Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow struck unbeaten tons, India's stand-in captain Bumrah was the only bowler to take wickets. He dismissed Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope while Alex Lees was run out.

Also Read: Most Indian batters fell well short of the challenge at Edgbaston

Analysing the match, Chopra said that while chasing is a difficult job in Tests, opponents have done it with ease against India in the last three away Tests.

"378 should have been enough with the bowling attack we had. As I had said, this bowling attack doesn't come with a 'conditions apply' rider. Whether they play in South Africa, Australia, England, or India, they often do well," Chopra said on Youtube.

"But if you see the last three Tests, the two against South Africa and now against England, the run-chases have been completed at a canter. Fourth innings runs are never easy but they did it without much fuss."

Also Read: How India can still qualify for World Test Championship final

The former Indian cricketer further added that Bumrah and Shami are under a lot of pressure to deliver regularly as they do not get the desired help from the supporting cast.

"One weakness in our bowling attack that has been exposed is that Shami and Bumrah do well, but they don't quite get the same support from the other two pacers or the spinner Ravindra Jadeja. So it becomes a two-man attack," Chopra added.

While Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur and Mohammad Siraj failed to pick up a wicket in the fourth innings of the Edgbaston Test, in the Johannesburg Test in January this year, Bumrah, Shami, Shardul, Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin combined for just three wickets in the fourth innings as South Africa chased down 240 to level the series.

At Newlands, Bumrah, Shami, Shardul, Ashwin and Umesh Yadav once again only managed three wickets in the final innings of the match as South Africa clinched the series 2-1.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.