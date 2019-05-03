First Cricket
Jason Holder, West Indies all-rounder, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Captain will aim to inspire his team to glory in England

Jason Holder has been criticized for a lack of tactical nous in the past but there is no doubt that the West Indies are becoming a more capable unit under his leadership.

Garfield Robinson, May 03, 2019 17:22:41 IST

The West Indies captain has been in the form of his life. In recent times Jason Holder has shown staggering improvement, especially in his capacity as a bowler. The tall Barbadian has markedly upgraded his fast-bowling skills, graduating from being a steady medium pacer who kept things reasonably quiet to a lethal wicket-taking bowler, capable of dismantling the most competent batting unit. His pace has not increased much, if any, but a fuller length, allied with swing, seam movement and the steep bounced elicited by his 6’7” frame, has raised his stocks as a bowler.

File image of Jason Holder. Reuters

His batting has gotten better too. Tests have marked differences to the 50-over game but his recent international outings, especially his sparkling double-hundred against England before his home fans in Barbados shows he is a batsman with a large appetite and admirable technique.

As if his roles as batsman and bowler and captain weren’t enough, Holder is also a more than capable catcher in the slips. Consequently, he has an outsized part to play in the West Indies’ fortunes and seems to be getting better and better as time goes on.

His improved performances have raised his stature, both within the ranks of the team and among the wider audience. Though Chris Gayle recently urged the West Indies captain to be tougher on his players, Holder seems to be something of an inspirational figure to his teammates. He has been criticised for a lack of tactical nous in the past but there is no doubt that the West Indies are becoming a more capable unit under his leadership.

Updated Date: May 03, 2019 17:22:41 IST

