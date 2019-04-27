First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 44 Apr 26, 2019
CSK vs MI
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 46 runs
IPL | Match 43 Apr 25, 2019
KKR vs RR
Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 wickets
IPL Apr 27, 2019
RR vs SRH
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
IPL Apr 28, 2019
DC vs RCB
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Jason Behrendorff, Australia bowler, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Pacer strengthens bench with impressive new-ball skills

With Mitchell Starc already in Australia's World Cup 2019 setup, one doubts how many matches Jason Behrendorff will play.

Gaurav Joshi, Apr 27, 2019 17:09:00 IST

Jason Behrendorff can be a nightmare to face with the new ball. He is tall, hits the deck hard and importantly swings the ball extremely late. He has been around the domestic circuit for a long time, but has only featured in six ODIs for Australia.

Behrendorff is a late bloomer. He was born in Sydney, raised in Canberra and made his debut for Western Australia in 2011. It wasn't until he was named the Australian domestic cricketer of the year in January 2015 that experts started to believe he could excel at the top level. On his T20I debut in 2017, he sliced through the Indian top order and his ability to take wickets with the new ball puts him in good stead. Apart from swing, it is the angle he creates along with his height that makes him a difficult bowler negotiate.

But like Richardson, Behrendorff has the tendency to struggle once the ball stops swinging. He bowls at 130km/h and his length is far too predictable. With Starc already in the setup, one doubts how many matches Behrendorff will play. It is difficult to see Australia playing two left-arm fast bowlers in the playing XI, meaning the paceman from Western Australia could be on the bench for long during the World Cup.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Apr 27, 2019 17:09:00 IST

Tags : Australia Cricket Team, Australia National Cricket Team, Australia World Cup Matches, Australia World Cup Schedule, Australia World Cup Squad, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup Schedule, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, Jason Behrendorff, World Cup, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 Australia, World Cup Squad

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
2
Mumbai
 11 7 4 0 14
3
Delhi
 11 7 4 0 14
4
Hyderabad
 10 5 5 0 10
5
Punjab
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Kolkata
 11 4 7 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 11 4 7 0 8
8
Bangalore
 11 4 7 0 8
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all