Jason Behrendorff can be a nightmare to face with the new ball. He is tall, hits the deck hard and importantly swings the ball extremely late. He has been around the domestic circuit for a long time, but has only featured in six ODIs for Australia.

Behrendorff is a late bloomer. He was born in Sydney, raised in Canberra and made his debut for Western Australia in 2011. It wasn't until he was named the Australian domestic cricketer of the year in January 2015 that experts started to believe he could excel at the top level. On his T20I debut in 2017, he sliced through the Indian top order and his ability to take wickets with the new ball puts him in good stead. Apart from swing, it is the angle he creates along with his height that makes him a difficult bowler negotiate.

But like Richardson, Behrendorff has the tendency to struggle once the ball stops swinging. He bowls at 130km/h and his length is far too predictable. With Starc already in the setup, one doubts how many matches Behrendorff will play. It is difficult to see Australia playing two left-arm fast bowlers in the playing XI, meaning the paceman from Western Australia could be on the bench for long during the World Cup.

