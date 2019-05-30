First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 7 May 27, 2019
AUS vs SL
Australia beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 8 May 27, 2019
ENG vs AFG
England beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
ICC CWC May 30, 2019
ENG vs SA
The Oval, London
ICC CWC May 31, 2019
WI vs PAK
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

James Vince, England batsman, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Time for Vince to convert promise into performance

There is no doubting Vince’s talent, or the aesthetically-pleasing way he goes about things, but he has little to show for this as far as international numbers are concerned.

Peter Miller, May 30, 2019 10:41:13 IST

There are few players who make batting look as good as James Vince, and there are few players who are as frustrating. They say madness is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result, so Vince’s insistence on playing expansive drives only to be caught in the cordon time and again is a little maddening.

Vince is likely to get a look-in in case of an injury to one of England's frontline batsmen. AFP

Vince is likely to get a look-in in case of an injury to one of England's frontline batsmen. AFP

There is no doubting Vince’s talent, or the aesthetically-pleasing way he goes about things, but he has little to show for this as far as international numbers are concerned. Indeed, if it wasn’t for Alex Hales being removed from this squad after failing a recreational drugs test he would be watching this World Cup on TV. As it is, he may well be watching from the subs bench for the most part.

An ODI average of 28 with just one fifty in eight innings isn’t completely terrible, but in an age when England batsman are scoring 50-ball hundreds for fun, that is not enough to command a place in this team, compounded by the fact that he has made starts and not gone on. He has passed 30 in half of his ODI innings, made that one fifty and never gone beyond that. If there is an injury, England will need more from Vince that what he has given them so far.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 30, 2019 10:41:13 IST

Tags : Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup Schedule, England Cricket Team, England National Cricket Team, England World Cup Matches, England World Cup Schedule, England World Cup Squad, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, James Vince, World Cup, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 Profiles, World Cup Squad

Also See


Points Table

Team p w l t pts
Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0
Australia 0 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0
England 0 0 0 0 0
India 0 0 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0
Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 0 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0
West Indies 0 0 0 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all