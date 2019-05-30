There are few players who make batting look as good as James Vince, and there are few players who are as frustrating. They say madness is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result, so Vince’s insistence on playing expansive drives only to be caught in the cordon time and again is a little maddening.

There is no doubting Vince’s talent, or the aesthetically-pleasing way he goes about things, but he has little to show for this as far as international numbers are concerned. Indeed, if it wasn’t for Alex Hales being removed from this squad after failing a recreational drugs test he would be watching this World Cup on TV. As it is, he may well be watching from the subs bench for the most part.

An ODI average of 28 with just one fifty in eight innings isn’t completely terrible, but in an age when England batsman are scoring 50-ball hundreds for fun, that is not enough to command a place in this team, compounded by the fact that he has made starts and not gone on. He has passed 30 in half of his ODI innings, made that one fifty and never gone beyond that. If there is an injury, England will need more from Vince that what he has given them so far.

