First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 30 Apr 14, 2019
SRH vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 39 runs
IPL | Match 29 Apr 14, 2019
KKR vs CSK
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets
UAE in ZIM Apr 16, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Harare Sports Club, Harare
IPL Apr 16, 2019
KXIP vs RR
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

James Pattinson, Marcus Harris latest to earn Cricket Australia contract; Cameron Bancroft ignored

Fast bowler James Pattinson and opener Marcus Harris were among Cricket Australia's nationally contracted players announced Monday, but there was no room for Cameron Bancroft, Peter Siddle, or Marnus Labuschagne.

Agence France-Presse, Apr 15, 2019 20:32:47 IST

Sydney: Fast bowler James Pattinson and opener Marcus Harris were among Cricket Australia's (CA) nationally contracted players announced Monday, but there was no room for Cameron Bancroft, Peter Siddle, or Marnus Labuschagne.

File image of James Pattinson. Reuters

File image of James Pattinson. Reuters

The list of 20 men's players offered deals for the 2019-2020 season on the basis of their performances over the past 12 months also included, as expected, Steve Smith and David Warner despite neither padding up during the period.

They were omitted last year after being banned over the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. Bancroft, who was suspended for nine months over the same incident, missed out.

"We believe the 2019-20 contract list provides us with a versatile group of players who can represent Australia across all three formats over the contract period," said chief selector Trevor Hohns.

"Our key criteria focused on selecting a pool of players who are going to help us in our ambition to win the upcoming World Cup and Ashes series in England, and who can also play the various formats over the course of the Australian summer."

Others to be overlooked included Joe Burns and Kurtis Patterson. They, along with Labuschagne, recently played Test cricket.

Matt Renshaw, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Marsh and Ashton Agar, who previously had contracts, did not have them renewed.

Fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile, who wasn't on the list last year, made the grade, but Pattinson was the biggest surprise having battled back from back surgery at the end of 2017.

The minimum value of a contract last season was Aus$286,000 (US$222,000). This year's figure was not released.

Contracted list: Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Alex Carey, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, James Pattinson, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2019 20:32:47 IST

Tags : Australia, Australia Cricket Team, CA, Cricket, Cricket Australia, David Warner, James Pattinson, Marcus Harris, SportsTracker, Steve Smith

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 8 7 1 0 14
2
Delhi
 8 5 3 0 10
3
Kolkata
 8 4 4 0 8
4
Mumbai
 7 4 3 0 8
5
Punjab
 8 4 4 0 8
6
Hyderabad
 7 3 4 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 7 2 5 0 4
8
Bangalore
 7 1 6 0 2
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all