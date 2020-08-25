Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

James Anderson creates history by becoming first fast bowler to claim 600 Test wickets

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • August 25th, 2020
  • 22:02:15 IST

England's James Anderson became just the fourth bowler and first paceman to take 600 Test wickets when he dismissed Pakistan captain Azhar Ali in the third Test at Southampton on Tuesday.

The only bowlers with more Test wickets than the 38-year-old Anderson are a trio of retired spinners – Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800 Test wickets), Australia's Shane Warne (708) and India's Anil Kumble (619).

Anderson reached the landmark when, with his 14th ball of Tuesday's fifth day, he produced a rising delivery that moved away from right-hander Azhar, on 31, and took the shoulder of the bat, with England captain Joe Root holding a head-high catch at first slip.

Here's the moment:

Rich tributes from former cricketers started to flow in for Jimmy

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: August 25, 2020 22:02:15 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Shane Warne wants MS Dhoni to play for London Spirit in The Hundred tournament
First Cricket News

Shane Warne wants MS Dhoni to play for London Spirit in The Hundred tournament

Shane Warne now wants Mahendra Singh Dhoni to get on with the game and consider being part of his team London Spirit in next year's The Hundred tournament.

England vs Pakistan: Coach Chris Silverwood urges hosts to 'finish strong' and see James Anderson to 600 Test wickets
First Cricket News

England vs Pakistan: Coach Chris Silverwood urges hosts to 'finish strong' and see James Anderson to 600 Test wickets

James Anderson was left just one shy of becoming only the fourth bowler to reach the landmark figure as a combination of poor catching, bad weather and determined Pakistan batting thwarted him on the fourth day of the third Test.

England vs Pakistan: James Anderson 'likely' to feature in second Test despite sub-par performance, says Joe Root
First Cricket News

England vs Pakistan: James Anderson 'likely' to feature in second Test despite sub-par performance, says Joe Root

Anderson has now taken just six wickets in three Tests so far this season at an expensive average of over 41 apiece.