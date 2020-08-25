James Anderson creates history by becoming first fast bowler to claim 600 Test wickets

England's James Anderson became just the fourth bowler and first paceman to take 600 Test wickets when he dismissed Pakistan captain Azhar Ali in the third Test at Southampton on Tuesday.

The only bowlers with more Test wickets than the 38-year-old Anderson are a trio of retired spinners – Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800 Test wickets), Australia's Shane Warne (708) and India's Anil Kumble (619).

Anderson reached the landmark when, with his 14th ball of Tuesday's fifth day, he produced a rising delivery that moved away from right-hander Azhar, on 31, and took the shoulder of the bat, with England captain Joe Root holding a head-high catch at first slip.

Here's the moment:

Rich tributes from former cricketers started to flow in for Jimmy

One of those cricketers who made the game richer in content by their skills. Cricket will owe eternal gratitude to cricketers like Jimmy Anderson. My abiding memory of him : Virat v Anderson 2018 series in England.🙏🙏🙏 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 25, 2020

#600JA Couldn’t be a greater ambassador for Test Cricket than James Anderson! He’s an excellent example to young kids that to win a Cricket Oscar be great in Test Cricket! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) August 25, 2020

Outstanding achievement of 600 test wickets. Congratulations to @jimmy9. Hard work and dedication throughout his career has resulted in a skilled champion bowler. Great inspirational story for youngsters — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) August 25, 2020

Congratulations @jimmy9 wonderful display of skill and resilience over a long career. #Jimmy600 https://t.co/PPl6V26i2x — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) August 25, 2020

Folks, don't disturb me for the next few days.. Am absolutely knackered, JUST thinking of all the hard work and effort put in by @jimmy9 over the years. Before I hit the sack, congrats Jimmy, fabulous achievement.. — WV Raman #TheWinningSixer (@wvraman) August 25, 2020

With inputs from AFP

