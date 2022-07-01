James Anderson completes a century of wickets against India on English soil

James Anderson got the wicket of Shubman Gill in the seventh over as the opener edged a good length delivery to the cordon.
James Anderson completed 100 wickets against India in England in the first innings of the fifth Test match in Birmingham.
Anderson got the wicket of Shubman Gill in the seventh over as the opener edged a good length delivery to the cordon. The pacer completed the milestone in 22 matches at an average of 23.71. Gill looked good at the start of the innings as he hit some fluent boundaries of the new-ball bowlers. The pacer then increased his tally to 101 getting Cheteshwar Pujara out in a similar fashion.
Anderson had bagged 15 wickets in the four matches in the series so far which were played in 2021. With the pacer bagging 100 wickets against India out of his tally of 414 on home soil, he has more than 24 percent of his wickets against a single opposition. His tally against India is the highest by a mile as compared to other oppositions. The next best numbers he has at home is against South Africa with 59 dismissals.
With the dismissal of Gill, Jimmy Anderson has become the first men's Test bowler to take 100 wickets against a team at the bowler's home venue
Jimmy Anderson 100 wkts v IND in ENG
Harbhajan Singh 86 wkts v AUS in IND
Stuart Broad 84 wkts v AUS in ENG#ENGvIND #bbccricket
Overall the veteran has 134 wickets against India which is his highest against any opposition. Anderson is third on the list of all-time highest wicket-takers with 653 wickets and is inching close to Shane Warne’s 708 wickets.
The fifth Test match is the rescheduled match of the 2021 series, which was abandoned due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp. India leads the series 2-1 and a win or draw will result in a series win on English soil after more than 14 years.
If Rohit doesn't test negative in time, pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to take the captaincy role. On the other side, England is looking more furious under their new skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.
India vs England 2022, Birmingham Weather update: The first two sessions can experience light showers on Friday but the sky may get clear after the lunch break. The temperature will hover between 10-19 degrees Celsius on the day.
India batter Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma said that the former India captain will play a great inning in the last and final Test match against England