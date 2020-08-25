James Anderson becomes first fast bowler to claim 600 Test wickets; wishes pour in from cricketers

England's James Anderson became just the fourth bowler and first paceman to take 600 Test wickets when he dismissed Pakistan captain Azhar Ali in the third Test at Southampton on Tuesday.
The only bowlers with more Test wickets than the 38-year-old Anderson are a trio of retired spinners – Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800 Test wickets), Australia's Shane Warne (708) and India's Anil Kumble (619).
Anderson reached the landmark when, with his 14th ball of Tuesday's fifth day, he produced a rising delivery that moved away from right-hander Azhar, on 31, and took the shoulder of the bat, with England captain Joe Root holding a head-high catch at first slip.
Here's the moment:
6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣
Scorecard/Clips: https://t.co/fL9aifFjyV#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/jjNlyM1Ty6
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 25, 2020
Rich tributes from former cricketers started to flow in for Jimmy
One of those cricketers who made the game richer in content by their skills. Cricket will owe eternal gratitude to cricketers like Jimmy Anderson. My abiding memory of him : Virat v Anderson 2018 series in England.🙏🙏🙏 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 25, 2020
#600JA Couldn’t be a greater ambassador for Test Cricket than James Anderson! He’s an excellent example to young kids that to win a Cricket Oscar be great in Test Cricket!
— Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) August 25, 2020
Outstanding achievement of 600 test wickets. Congratulations to @jimmy9. Hard work and dedication throughout his career has resulted in a skilled champion bowler. Great inspirational story for youngsters — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) August 25, 2020
Congratulations @jimmy9 wonderful display of skill and resilience over a long career. #Jimmy600 https://t.co/PPl6V26i2x
— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) August 25, 2020
Folks, don't disturb me for the next few days.. Am absolutely knackered, JUST thinking of all the hard work and effort put in by @jimmy9 over the years. Before I hit the sack, congrats Jimmy, fabulous achievement.. — WV Raman #TheWinningSixer (@wvraman) August 25, 2020
Virat Kohli also congratulated Jimmy
Congratulations @jimmy9 for this outstanding achievement of 600 wickets. Definitely one of the best bowlers I've faced. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 25, 2020
Ashwin wants to debate run-outs with Jimmy
An extraordinary bowler @jimmy9 goes past yet another milestone. What a bowler and what an achievement !! 💯💯 Well done and look forward to having a healthy debate on the run out and shredder ASAP! Someone like you can really help settling the stigma surrounding it. 🙌🏻🙌🏻
— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 25, 2020
KL Rahul had just one thing to say
GOAT pic.twitter.com/gjfiXrrgaA — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) August 25, 2020
Warne wishes Jimmy
I will be to you Jimmy ! Congrats again mate 👍 https://t.co/2Xo2UscveC
— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) August 25, 2020
From one legend to another
Congratulations @jimmy9 on your 600 wickets! Massive effort from a great fast bowler. Welcome to the club 👍🏼 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 25, 2020
Sachin too congratulated
What an incredible achievement @jimmy9! Many congratulations on your feat.
6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ wickets in Test Cricket over a span of 17 years for a fast bowler is a testament to your grit, perseverance and accurate bowling. pic.twitter.com/nQok5bgbOG
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 25, 2020
BCCI boss sent his congratulations to Jimmy
Well done james Anderson @jimmy9 .. this milestone is just greatness ..156 test matches as fast bowler is just unthinkable..u will make every young fast bowler believe that greatness is achievable .@bcci @ECB_cricket — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) August 25, 2020
With inputs from AFP
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Root says the players should perform as if this is the last Test till next summer and leave no stone unturned.
Inzamam said Pakistan batsmen need to play aggressive cricket if they want to beat England in the second Test here and level the three-match series.
Broad admitted to the offense that occurred on Saturday during Pakistan’s second innings in the team's three-wicket loss to England in Manchester