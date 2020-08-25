Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

James Anderson becomes first fast bowler to claim 600 Test wickets; wishes pour in from cricketers

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • August 26th, 2020
  • 9:34:24 IST

England's James Anderson became just the fourth bowler and first paceman to take 600 Test wickets when he dismissed Pakistan captain Azhar Ali in the third Test at Southampton on Tuesday.

The only bowlers with more Test wickets than the 38-year-old Anderson are a trio of retired spinners – Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800 Test wickets), Australia's Shane Warne (708) and India's Anil Kumble (619).

Anderson reached the landmark when, with his 14th ball of Tuesday's fifth day, he produced a rising delivery that moved away from right-hander Azhar, on 31, and took the shoulder of the bat, with England captain Joe Root holding a head-high catch at first slip.

Here's the moment:

Rich tributes from former cricketers started to flow in for Jimmy

Virat Kohli also congratulated Jimmy

Ashwin wants to debate run-outs with Jimmy

KL Rahul had just one thing to say

Warne wishes Jimmy

From one legend to another

Sachin too congratulated

BCCI boss sent his congratulations to Jimmy

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: August 26, 2020 09:34:24 IST

Tags:

