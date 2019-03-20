Jacques Kallis says Virat Kohli's secret to greatness is his ability to keep things simple, stay hungry and work hard
With 66 international hundreds at the age of 30, Kohli, many believe is a serious contender for breaking all the batting records set by Tendulkar.
Kolkata: Only Virat Kohli can answer if he can surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries but Indian captain's biggest asset is his ability to keep things simple, feels iconic Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis.
With 66 international hundreds at the age of 30, Kohli, many believe is a serious contender for breaking all the batting records set by Tendulkar.
File image of Virat Kohli. AP
"Kohli I believe can go as far as he wants to. He is a world class player. He is hungry. He works hard. He has proved that over the years. The main thing about him is that he keeps it simple. People enjoy watching him bat," said Kallis, one of the greatest all-rounders to have played the game.
So will Kohli break Tendulkar's record, Kallis replied: "Only Kohli can answer that. If he is fit enough and willing enough to go but nothing is out of reach for him."
India losing the ODI series against Australia won't have much of an impact on the World Cup.
"I don't think Kohli will be under pressure. He has produced the goods time and time again. He is a world class player and the guys follow what he does. He is certainly one of the best in the world."
Workload management has been a talked about topic over last few days but the KKR head coach feels it depend on the individuals.
"All the guys are professionals. They will know when to rest. We have a great support staff, the physios, the trainers who will know how to handle the guys."
Like Sourav Ganguly, the South African all-rounder also predicted an open World Cup.
"I think this year, the World Cup will be more open. The sides have to play good in the key moments," said Kallis.
A depleted South Africa team won't be favourites, termed Kallis.
"I don't think South Africa will be considered as a favourite but sometimes when the pressure is less on you it can help. But surely you cannot write them off."
Many South Aricans are signing Kolpak deals wherein they are choosing county cricket over international cricket.
"I think its unfortunate but it is a living that we do. It will be nice to keep the guys in South Africa," said Kallis.
Updated Date:
Mar 20, 2019 20:49:13 IST
